Airtel in ‘discussions’ over listing on Stock Exchange

A man walks past Airtel head office in Kampala. The telecom intends to list on the Uganda Securities Exchange this year. PHOTO | RACHEL MABALA 

By  Paul Murungi

What you need to know:

  • Mr David Birungi, Airtel’s public relations manager while speaking to Daily Monitor confirmed the development, but did not divulge details maintaining the company, “will inform the public when discussions are complete.”

Airtel Uganda has said ‘discussions are going on internally’ about when to begin the listing process for the company’s 20 percent shares on the Uganda Securities Exchange.

