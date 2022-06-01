Atingi-Ego receives central bank governor of year award

Bank of Uganda Deputy Governor Michael Atingi-Ego has been awarded the Central Bank Governor of the Year Award.

The award, presented in Accra, Ghana, is part of the prestigious annual African Banker Magazine that recognises central bank governors for driving economic stability in their respective countries by taming inflation as well as ensuring a stable exchange rate regime.

The award comes at a time when Bank of Uganda is seeking to tame growing inflationary pressures that have seen inflation rise above the 5 percent target. Yesterday, Uganda Bureau of Statistics indicated that inflation had risen to 6.3 percent in May, up from 4.9 percent in April due rising food, fuel and other commodity prices.

Mr Atingi-Ego, who is also an economist, has been pivotal in ensuring economic stability amid a number of challenges, among which include Covid-19 and the runaway commodity prices.

He holds a Doctor of Philosophy in economics from the University of Liverpool, Master of Arts in Economics from Cardiff Business School in UK and a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Makerere University. Mr Atingi-Ego has been running the Central Bank since his former boss Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile died in late January.

The African Banker Magazine was launched in May 2007 with focus on banking and finance in Africa, with concentrated coverage of news from banking, finance, insurance, and currency, direct and indirect financial investment as well as stock and capital markets.

The event was held under the patronage of the African Development Bank, being part of the programme of the bank’s annual meetings, which ended on May 27.

The African Banker Awards celebrate excellence in African banking, recognising both individuals and institutions that drive transformation.