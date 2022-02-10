Banks hold largest share of govt’s domestic debt

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

Data indicated that banks were followed by pension and provident funds, which held 33.7 percent, the bulk of which was held by National Social Security Fund

A Debt Sustainability Analysis report by Ministry of Finance has noted that the largest portion of government’s domestic debt is held by commercial banks.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.