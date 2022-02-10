Banks hold largest share of govt’s domestic debt

A Debt Sustainability Analysis report by Ministry of Finance has noted that the largest portion of government’s domestic debt is held by commercial banks.

In its report the Ministry of Finance noted that as of June 2021, banks held 37.8 percent of the outstanding stock of government debt.

However, this was a reduction from 40.5 percent in the same period during the previous financial years.

Data further indicated that banks were followed by pension and provident funds, which held 33.7 percent, the bulk of which was held by National Social Security Fund.

During the 2021 financial year, the Ministry of Finance noted, domestic debt increased from $4.89b to $7.16b (Shs25.451 trillion), due to a sustained increase in borrowing to mitigate Covid-19 related disruptions.

Domestic debt accounts for 17.2 percent of the total stock of Uganda’s public debt which for the period ended June 2021 increased to $19.54b (Shs69.5 trillion), which is 47 percent of gross domestic product.

Under domestic debt, the others category accounted for 15.2 percent, which was an increase from 13.2 percent.

The data above, according to Ministry of Finance, reflects diversification of domestic debt sources, which had previously relied on bonds and bills.

Government has recently started to borrow directly from banks, stifling borrowing space for the private sector.

Analysts have warned that this does not augur well for the private sector, which they say has not built capacity to compete with government.

However, the Ministry of Finance noted that the share of longer term dated (treasury bonds) in domestic debt had increased over the years, in line with government’s strategy to reduce refinancing risks through increased issuances of longer-term debt.

As of June 2021, short-term debt (Treasury Bills) constituted 22.5 per down from 24.4 percent a year before, while long-term debt (Treasury Bonds) accounted for 77.5 percent up from 75.6 percent as of June 2020.

Mr Ramathan Ggoobi, the Ministry of Finance permanent secretary and secretary to the Treasury, said while public debt is projected to increase in the next two years, debt levels remain manageable and below those in most countries in the region.

DOMESTIC DEBT STATUS

Lender Percent

Banks 37.8 percent

Pension & Provident Funds 33.7 percent

Others 15.2 percent







