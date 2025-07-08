Banks post Shs1.7 trillion in profit as lending surges

Commercial banks in Uganda earned a combined Shs1.689 trillion in net profit after tax for the year ended March 2025, the Bank of Uganda (BoU) has revealed in its latest financial stability review.

The performance was driven by an increase in lending activity amid a rebound in economic activity. BoU said systemic risks in the banking sector continued to moderate, following trends from the previous quarter, despite ongoing global economic uncertainties. Bank profitability is vital for financial stability, the report notes. It enhances investor confidence, attracts capital inflows, strengthens the capacity to lend, and channels savings into productive investments, which are essential for economic growth.

During the review period, credit institutions posted Shs9.7 billion in profits, while Microfinance Deposit-Taking Institutions (MDIs) significantly increased their earnings to Shs21.2 billion, up from Shs1.7 billion the previous year. “This sustained growth in profitability positions Supervised Financial Institutions (SFIs) to further diversify products, invest in technology, expand lending, and ultimately support economic growth and financial resilience,” BoU stated. The report also said profitability boosted capital adequacy, with most SFIs holding strong capital buffers. The new minimum capital requirements have further improved the resilience of Uganda’s financial institutions.

As of March 2025, core capital adequacy ratios stood at 25.4 percent for commercial banks, 26.7 percent for credit institutions, and 43.4 percent for MDIs, all comfortably above the regulatory minimums of 12.5 percent and 15 percent, respectively. BoU identified six Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) — Stanbic, Standard Chartered, Centenary, dfcu, Absa, and Equity Bank, which collectively held 49.9 percent of total banking assets. These banks remained well-capitalised to absorb potential shocks and are under enhanced regulatory oversight in line with their systemic importance.

Digital payments

The payments ecosystem continued to evolve rapidly. Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) transactions rose by 22.3 percent in volume and 21.6 percent in value, while Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) values under the Automated Clearing House (ACH) rose 3.4 percent. Cheque usage declined further, accounting for just 7.1% of total transaction value, as digital payments gained ground. Mobile money remained dominant, with active accounts growing by 166 percent to 33.7 million. Transaction volumes and values rose by 20.9 percent and 25.5 percent, respectively.

Low-value transactions under Shs50,000 made up 92.2 percent of activity, underlining the platform’s role in expanding financial inclusion. Digital lending surged to Shs2.9 trillion, with 102.4 million loans disbursed, while agent banking expanded by 48.7 percent in the number of agents, although the share of active agents declined due to commission disputes. Despite strong growth in digital finance, cybersecurity risks remain a concern, with BoU emphasising the need for robust infrastructure and improved risk management.

Sovereign risk

The sector’s exposure to public debt rose slightly to 30.4 percent of assets, up from 29.9 percent in December 2024. However, SFIs remained well-capitalised and compliant with exposure limits, allowing continued support for both public and private investment.