Banks, real estate developers in drive to ease mortgage funding 

Banks and real estate developers are entering into partnerships to ease property ownership.

This provides relief to a sector that has struggled with funding due to disruptions in the economy and the requirement for collateralised lending.

Lenders, such as Absa, dfcu, Housing Financing Bank, Centenary, and Equity, have modified their loan books to offer mortgages.

Mr Karim Kawesa, of Bakaima Investments, said the partnerships give potential home buyers access to various real estate portfolio such as houses and land at affordable rates.

For instance, on June 25, Equity signed a partnership with Bakaima, providing options of land and or other property purchases, where buyers contribute a minimum of 20 percent, while the bank funds up to 80 percent of the value of the property.

The partnership also provides a 10-year payment period, during which the owner’s income is structured in payment installments based on cash flows.

“Because the real estate market has no regulator, policy reviews and fair market operations are difficult … that is why collaborations between banks and real estate developers are critical in this market,” Mr Kawesa said.

The expansion of the real estate sector is largely due to the high demand for homes, which are viewed as long-term investment options.

Data from Uganda Bureau of Statistics indicates that population growth, at 2.82 percent, and growing urbanisation of 25.55 percent, has shot up demand yet the housing deficit, which currently stands at 2.1 million units, has been growing at 200,000 units per year.

Mr Gerald Paul Kasaato, an investment expert, said good real estate properties can bring an investor a return of 7 to 8 percent after full ownership on the market, which suggests that banks could potentially increase their returns by investing in mortgages.

on her part, Ms Shirley Kongai, the Association of Real Estate Agents president, estimates annual housing demand at 300,000 units yet the market can only produce 60,000 units, which escalates prices.

Therefore, the new direction provides optimism at a time when funding options are limited and targeted to less risky sectors of the economy.