Prime

Banks want taxes on mobile money, internet scrapped  

Banks want taxes on mobile money removed to ease financial inclusion. Photo |  File 

By  Dorothy Nakaweesi

What you need to know:

  • The taxes, among them mobile money tax, banks claim, impact digital inclusion thus reducing uptake of digital financial services.

Commercial banks have asked Uganda Bankers’ Association (UBA) to lobby government, particularly Bank of Uganda and Ministry of Finance, to consider removing or reviewing digital taxes. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.