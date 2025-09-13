Big-ticket projects drag as delays waste borrowed funds

Uganda’s ambition to fast-track infrastructure and social services is faltering. Billions of shillings are locked up in projects that have stalled.

A performance report by the Ministry of Finance paints a sobering picture of chronic delays in the execution of government projects due to a cocktail of bureaucratic red tape, weak contract oversight, and sluggish disbursements.

From major highways and irrigation schemes to flagship agricultural and energy programmes, many of the country’s most critical investments are crawling - or not at all - despite large sums already released.

Yet, these projects largely depend on borrowed money, some of which continues to sit on government accounts, accumulating interest and penalties.

As of March, the Ministry of Finance reported that unused loans had grown to $4.5b (Shs15.7 trillion).

Dismal report card

The Performance of Externally Funded Projects report shows that out of 66 initiatives reviewed between December 2024 and May 2025, 83 percent were behind schedule, with 10 completely stagnant.

Only a handful were on track or completed, underscoring what the Ministry calls a systemic failure to turn borrowed resources into tangible results.

Data presented in the report shows that many projects registered less than 50 percent physical progress despite substantial releases, underscoring inefficient absorption of funds and the risk of significant cost overruns.

Among the worst-affected projects is the National Oil Palm Project, which by mid-2025 had achieved only 34 percent of planned outputs, despite a time lag of 47 months and more than Shs244b worth of activities still pending.

The delays are due to land acquisition challenges, unpaid supplier dues, and late environmental clearances.

The report also cites the Kampala–Jinja Expressway and Busega–Mpigi Road, two critical transport corridors funded by multilateral lenders, which remain stuck in early works.



Continued slippages on these projects, the report warns, are likely to inflate costs and undermine anticipated de-congestion benefits.

The Busega–Mpigi section had been planned to be completed more than two years ago, but completion was in January this year and is now scheduled for 2027.

Other lagging initiatives include the Uganda Climate-Smart Agricultural Transformation Project, projected for completion in December 2028, but by July 2025, it was standing at just 15 percent physical progress against 33 percent of elapsed time.

The project has been hampered by late disbursements and slow procurement of core equipment.

Similarly, the Atari Basin Irrigation Scheme, which languished for years at the feasibility stage, only began construction in late 2024 and now stands at 31 percent completion, with progress slowed by compensation disputes and design changes.

The report warns that delays and repeated extensions - often accompanied by idle equipment - threaten to push up project costs.

Counting the cost

Unspent loans risk attracting commitment fees or cancellation, while unfinished infrastructure, such as roads, dams, schools, and energy, continues to create service delivery gaps.

Non-performing loans tied up in stalled projects also place additional strain on public debt.

“We are losing value for money because outputs are not matching funds disbursed,” the Budget Monitoring and Accountability Unit notes in the report.

Thus, the Finance Ministry has recommended tighter contract management, stronger due diligence in contractor selection, and faster procurement clearances.

The under-performance of externally funded projects remains a challenge, with large sums of borrowed money remaining unused for years, trapped in ventures that struggle to move from paper.



In October 2024, the Ministry of Finance warned accounting officers to ensure that projects under their ministries, departments, and agencies were executed within set timelines or risk being held personally liable for delays and cost escalations.

Finance Ministry permanent secretary and secretary to Treasury Ramathan Ggoobi said then that while government had mobilised funds - both domestically and externally - to fund social and economic infrastructure, many projects are delayed, resulting in substantial losses of taxpayers’ money.

This problem, he noted, is particularly common with donor-funded projects, where disbursement of borrowed money takes years even where commitment fees are paid upfront.

“Accounting officers will henceforth be personally liable for the cost of delays in project implementation,” he warned.