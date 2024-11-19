Borrowers saved from sharks but banks lurk

For the past three decades, Uganda’s cost of credit has remained very high, averaging at 21 percent, despite the liberalisation policy initially intended to enhance competition in the banking sector which would then result in a decline in the lending interest rates.

At fault have been banks that do not lower rates when the central bank rate is low and the moneylenders who have free will to charge what they like.

But following the recent passing of the Tier 4 Microfinance Institutions and Moneylenders Bill, 2024, the government has moved swiftly to gazette the piece of legislation unanimously voted for by Parliament in a bid to restrict what the legislators believe to be a predatory interest rate imposed by uncontrollable moneylenders, also known as shylocks.

By publishing or announcing the law in the government official record – the November 15 gazette indicates the government's intent to quickly take charge of the moneylending industry by ensuring interest imposed by the shylocks doesn’t exceed 2.8 percent per month which many still think is prohibitive.

According to Legal Notice Supplement to the Uganda Gazette No.77, Volume CXVII, dated November 15, a copy of which Monitor has seen, Tier 4 Microfinance Institutions and Moneylenders will prescribe a maximum interest rate of no more than 2.8 percent per month or 33.6 percent per annum.

“In accordance with section 89 (1) of the Tier 4 Microfinance Institutions and Money Lenders Act, the maximum interest rate that a money lender shall charge on the principal or the actual sum of the money advanced as a loan to a borrower, is 2.8 percent per month or 33.6 percent per annum,” signs, the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Mr Matia Kasaija.

When contacted yesterday to confirm whether President Museveni assented to the legislation, the President’s senior press secretary, Mr Sandor Walusimbi, said: “No information as yet.”

However, the ICT and National Guidance minister, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, said: “It’s a statutory instrument which is a subsidiary legislation. It does not require presidential assent. It is issued by the Minister, gazetted and laid on the floor of Parliament. We had discussed it in Cabinet and we instructed the Minister of Finance to issue. I therefore confirm that its authentic.”



Banks and officials insist that the liberalisation policy that Uganda wholesomely embraced could not change much since they incur heavy overhead costs and lending interest rates must be

high enough to cover operational costs.

The lack of reliable credit histories is said to be driving banks to invest in risk management; the higher the risk, the higher the interest rate charged by the lender.

The risks make the banks impose very stringent bureaucratic processes which have forced borrowers, who hardly have a credit history or the security acceptable to the banks, to opt for money lenders and mobile money companies, which charge interest as high as 10 percent per month.



Nearly 13 million adults in the country, accounting for 52 percent – which is slightly more than half of the population, utilise informal financial services, according to the latest FinScope survey.

The survey, whose objective is to provide insights into the financial needs, preferences, and behaviour of people, notes that the aforementioned statistics represent a notable increase from the 50 percent reported five years ago.

Although a significant number of adults, totalling 17 million, which accounts for 68 percent of the adult population, presently utilise formal finan cial services, formal financial inclusion remains relatively low among both young individuals and Ugandans aged over 60 years.

Out of all adults, 14 percent use bank services while 54 percent do not use any bank or formal services and 13 percent have access to formal services but only use informal ones,according to the 2023 FinScope study.

According to researchers interviewed for this article, the lack of tailor-made facilities for small and medium enterprises, the requirement of a collateral and the bureaucracies involved in the formal banking system coupled with the tendency to favour outcomes with low uncertainty at the expense of high ones, largely drive even those who could have tolerated already high interest rates imposed by supervised financial institutions to the hands of predatory money lenders.



Commercial banks in Uganda, with the exception of Uganda Development Bank, that charge at least 12 percent, impose between 16 and 25 percent interest on credit. And in some instances, this can rise to even 30 percent.

The situation is worsened by government borrowing from the domestic banks, resulting in what the executive director of the Federation of Small and Medium Enterprise, Mr John Walugem-

be, described as “squeezing out the private sector” from the credit market and hurting economic growth.

Banks have less motivation to develop the banking market because their loans to the government are secure and steady, with less risks and costs on recovery.

The Uganda Bankers’ Association Research Centre 2023 annual report reviewing the performance of Uganda’s banking sector, shows that last year, the main revenue source for commercial

banks came from interest earned on loans and advances, followed by interest from investment securities—where government is a leading player.

Game of chance?

Mr Edward Twine, a former money lender, described the business as game of chance, saying the new law passed by Parliament last week – the Tier 4 Microfinance Institutions and Money Lenders Bill, 2024, could create reprieve although still heavily in favour of the defaulter.

The new law seeks to fix interest rates on moneylending. This is because of cases involving predatory interest rates charged by money lenders due to what Mr Twine describes as uncertainty of

the borrower.

“Money lenders can be flexible, however, the people they deal with are prone to uncertainty. Some default because of genuine reasons and others due to craftiness.

So the good borrowers pay the price for the bad one, explaining the high interest rates charged,” Mr Twine says.

Mr Ben Kavuya, the chairperson of Uganda Moneylenders’ Association, says the decision endangers the money lenders and puts their businesses at risk.

“This is liberal economy and everyone looks for his or her own capital. Even for the banks that take deposits from the customers, you don’t cap the interest rates. Why would you cap it for those whose source of capital is unknown? These people raise their own capital and lend the money out so how do you cap the interest rates for such people,” Mr Kavuya says.

“If you are the one providing the money, like the Emyooga, then you can determine the interest rate, but where people look for their own money and lend it to the others, it will be difficult,” he says.

Dr Brian Sserunjogi, a research fellow at the Economic Policy Research Centre (EPRC), says until credit histories of borrowers, including those operating informally in small and medium enterprises, are addressed, the issue of cost of credit will continue to bedevil the economy with many resorting to shylocks for a way out despite the exorbitant rates estimated in the range of 60 to 90 percent.

To mitigate flocking to money lenders, Dr Sserunjogi recommends enrolment of credit reference bureau - providing timely and accurate information on borrowers' debt profile and repayment history. This will categorise borrowers and avoid cases of good people paying the price for defaulters.

According Dr Sserunjogi,even the central bank rate (CBR) which determines the interest paid to commercial banks, which then influences the rates they charge customers, will not be helpful without an efficient Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

“We know that when the central bank rate increases, the cost of borrowing increases, and when it goes down the players may not necessarily respond because there is more to it than just the review of CBR, and the solution to a large extent is the profile of the borrower which CRB cures,” Dr Sserunjogi says.

This, he says, should be in addition to the government making the cost of formal credit cheaper and easy to access by consolidating different government funds “scattered all over the place” in the name of fighting poverty and enhancing household income.

Government take

The law on capping moneylending should be a wakeup call for the banking sector whose interest rate remains beyond affordable reach for most businesses.

According to Mr Patrick Ocailap, the deputy secretary to the Treasury, the cost of credit, especially by banks remains an issue, impacting economic growth.

“The rate at which some of the banks lend is problematic, because if your rate is that high then business may not borrow and some will collapse and the banks will have no one to do business with, so it’s important to lend at reasonable rate,” Mr Ocailap says.

Caping the interest rate

Mr Adam Mugume, the director of research and policy at Bank of Uganda, says the incomes earned from the charges by banks maintain their infrastructure, including the safety of customers' deposits, adding that if the charges are capped and the banks fail to maintain the systems, it could result in big losses, including compromising security against cyber attacks.

“There fore, before entertaining any discussion on capping charges, the first issue that should be debated is how this would impact on the efficiency of the banking system and how the banks’ customers would be affected,” he says.



He says regulating money lenders is reasonable, but that regulation shouldn’t mean fixing the rates they charge.

“The regulator should develop and enforce rules of the game to deter predatory behaviours by money lenders. Overreaching regulation has the potential to force them underground resulting even in higher rates. The question we should discuss is why we go to money lenders who charge exorbitant rates?

There could be several reasons, including the fact that one has exhausted all avenues for accessing cheaper funds. Or the business is so urgent and can’t wait for a lengthy process of accessing funds from other financial services providers.

Each of these reasons can be handled reasonably well without overreaching regulations,” he says.



Interest rates charged by different institutions



As of October 7, the Bank of Uganda’s benchmark interest rate –Central Bank Rate (CBR) is 9.75 percent, a reduction by 0.25 basis point, making it one of the lowest borrowing cost since the turn of the year.

• The Uganda Development Bank (UDB) – 10 percent - 16 percent

(10 to 12 percent for agriculture; 13 to 15 percent for manufacturing; and 16 percent for trade) • Commercial Banks 20 to 25 percent per annum