BoU bets on diaspora bonds to tap into remittance cash

Bank of Uganda has said it is considering the issuance of diaspora bonds to help Ugandans living and working abroad to safely invest their money.

Cases of outright theft, misuse, and investing in low-quality products of diaspora remittances remain rampant.

Some of such cases have resulted in lawsuits and family conflicts, some of which have turned fatal.

Speaking at the Uganda Bankers Association annual conference in Kampala, Bank of Uganda governor Michael Atingi-Ego, said that with the number of diaspora workers rising, considerations for safe investment vehicles, such as diaspora bonds, will help Ugandans abroad invest smartly, but also support government to finance development activities.

A diaspora bond can be used as a project financing tool for public sector and large-scale infrastructure development.

Governments issue diaspora bonds to expatriate workers to deepen financial markets and create new investment opportunities for diaspora communities.

Dr Atingi-Ego said to make Uganda’s remittances more valuable, Bank of Uganda was enhancing transparency, strengthening infrastructures to achieve interoperability between banks and payment services providers, and establishing strategic alliances and productive channeling to structure specialised products such as diaspora bonds, remittance-backed mortgages, and collective investment schemes.

“Harnessing the potential of remittances for development requires a coordinated approach. We are actively pursuing initiatives within our realm … and creating an enabling regulatory environment that balances innovation with financial stability,” he said.

Remittances are an important economic driver in Uganda, competing with key sectors such as tourism and coffee in terms of forex receipts.

Data from Bank of Uganda indicates that in the last 10 years, remittances have grown by over 80 percent to $1.42b in the year to December 2024.

Therefore, Dr Atingi-Ego said that for Uganda to fully realise the potential of remittances as a driver of long-term growth, government must advance digital transformation, reduce transaction costs, and promote inclusive policies through institutional collaboration.

“By maximising the development impact of remittances, we can empower our people with skills, health, and opportunities to drive innovation. Let us ensure that every shilling sent home builds lasting prosperity for our families [and] our communities,” he said.

Refuge in diaspora bonds

Many countries across Africa have found refuge in diaspora bonds as a solution to perennial financing shortages.

Governments are also using them as an opportunity to diversify funding sources and enable domestic entities to access credit at low market rates and extended maturities.

Some of the African countries that have issued diaspora bonds include Ethiopia, Nigeria, and recently Kenya, among others.