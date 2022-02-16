BoU projects economy to grow at 6.5%

Bank of Uganda

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

In the Monetary Statement issued by Bank of Uganda deputy governor Michael Atingi-Ego, the Central Bank said after assessing macroeconomic and balance of risks outlook, they had decided to keep the Central Bank Rate at 6.5 percent, which is consistent with meeting inflation target of 5 percent sustainably in the medium term while supporting economic growth recovery

A Bank of Uganda (BoU) has said that despite both internal and external difficulties, the economy is projected to fully bounce back from challenges experienced last year.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.