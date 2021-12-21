Abu Kikomeko (left), her sister Rebecca Nakyanzi (right) and mother Glades Ssebwira (centre), all vendors, prepare to sleep next to their items at Nakasero Market in Kampala on June 29. The BoU anticipates a rise in inflation. PHOTO/FILE

BoU projects rise in inflation

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

  • BoU says inflation forecast in the next 12 months will likely continue to rise as the economy recovers.

Bank of Uganda (BoU) has said it decided to maintain the Central Bank Rate (CBR) at 6.5 percent to support the normalisation in the economic recovery since it anticipates a rise in inflation.
Inflation is the rate of increase in prices of goods and services over a given period of time. It is a broad measure, such as the overall increase in prices or the increase in cost of living in the country.

