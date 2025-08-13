BoU sticks to cautious monetary policy

The cautious monetary policy stance that the Bank of Uganda (BoU) has exhibited over the last 10 months by maintaining policy rate at the same level has helped the country to experience a low inflation, boosting investors’ confidence and a higher Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate.

Given the global uncertainties and elevated risks to inflation, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has opted for a cautious monetary policy stance, maintaining the Central Bank Rate (CBR) at 9.75 percent, which it has been since October 2024, to maintain stability in Uganda’s economy.

The BoU MPC considers the current CBR level appropriate for controlling inflation while supporting economic growth and socio-economic transformation. Future adjustments to the CBR will be guided by incoming data and ongoing assessments of the evolving risk environment.

BoU Governor Michael Atingi-Ego yesterday said core inflation is projected to range between 4.5 percent and 4.8 percent in FY2025/2026 compared to between 4.5 percent and 5.0 percent in the previous forecast round, and is expected to stabilise around the medium-term target of five percent.

Dr Atingi-Ego (PhD) said this outlook is supported by cautious monetary policy amid elevated uncertainty, stable exchange rate conditions, improved food supply, and lower global oil prices.

“This outlook is subject to risks. The downside risks include a stronger shilling, subdued domestic and global demand, and declining oil prices. Conversely, upside risks stem from exchange rate depreciation, rising import costs due to trade barriers, increased government spending, and adverse weather conditions,” he said.

Dr Atingi-Ego said overall, while inflation is contained, vigilance is warranted given the potential for upward pressures.

By midday yesterday, the Uganda shilling traded against the US dollar at Shs3,555.14 buying and Shs3,565.14 sealing per US dollar. Meanwhile, the global Brent crude oil price at 3pm yesterday was at $66.35 (Shs235,229) per barrel.

Despite a cautious monetary policy stance, the lending rate as of May 2025 stood at 18.6 percent and in June, it was at 19.1 percent. Unlike past years, FY2024/2025 was characterised by macroeconomic stability, which was reinforced by effective coordination between monetary and fiscal policies. Dr Atingi-Ego said this helped anchor investor confidence and maintain stability despite a volatile and uncertain external environment.

According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos), real GDP growth for FY2024/2025 is estimated at 6.3 percent, up from 6.1 percent in the previous fiscal year.

Dr Atingi-Ego explained that this growth is supported by low inflation, exchange rate stability, export expansion, and strategic government investments. Real GDP growth is projected at 6.0–6.5 percent in FY2025/2026, with further strengthening anticipated in the medium term.

“This outlook is underpinned by sustained prudent monetary policy, targeted government initiatives to stimulate growth, rising agricultural output, and increased investment in the extractive sector, all aimed at the continued implementation of the tenfold growth strategy,” he said.

He added: “Growth prospects are favourable, yet subject to downside risks such as falling commodity prices, global supply chain disruptions, tighter financing conditions, and adverse weather.”

Similarly, Dr Atingi-Ego said this outlook is subject to risks as it is with inflation outlook. The downside risks include a stronger shilling, subdued domestic and global demand, and declining oil prices. The upside risks stem from exchange rate depreciation, rising import costs due to trade barriers, increased government spending, and adverse weather conditions.

In a surprise global development, the International Monetary Fund said on July 29 that Global growth is projected at 3.0 percent for 2025, and 3.1 percent in 2026. The forecast for 2025 is 0.2 percentage point higher than that in the reference forecast of the April 2025 World Economic Outlook (WEO), and 0.1 percentage point higher for 2026.

Economic Counsellor and Director of the Research Department, Prof Pierre-Oliver Gourinchas, said in Washington DC on July 29, while presenting the World Economic Update, that following an unprecedented escalation in tariffs imposed on the rest of the world in April, the US partly reversed course, pausing the higher tariffs for most of its trading partners.

“Despite these welcome developments, tariffs remain historically high, and global policy remains highly uncertain, with only a few countries having reached fully fleshed out trade agreements,” he said.

He said this modest decline in trade tensions, however fragile, has contributed to the resilience of the global economy so far.