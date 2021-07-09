Business performance still promising - report    

By MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH More by this Author

Trade has remained active amid a lockdown that has restricted movement of goods and services as well as people.

The imposition of a 42-day lockdown amid a resurgence in Covid-19 cases negatively impacted business in June, erasing gains that had spurred economic recovery in the last five months.

According to the monthly Stanbic Purchasing Managers’ Index released on Wednesday, new orders and output dropped below the 50 mark, amid subdued economic activity.

The index indicates that new orders, which largely measure economic performance, dropped to 34.9 during June from 56.5 in May.

The performance had been expected to be lower than 34.9 given amid an ongoing lockdown and a resurgence in Covid-19 cases.

The reading signals a deterioration but sustained business resilience for the first time in five months, falling below the 52.8 average mark.

The index, which has been measuring the performance of the economy on a monthly basis since 2016, involves interviews with at least 400 purchasing managers and chief executives to understand business, performance of the economy and corresponding activities.

It notes that Covid-19 and related measures, including a partial and later total lockdown has impacted a range of business indicators across the private sector, forcing a fall in customer numbers, output and new orders.

The index also notes a buildup in workloads, amid a lockdown with companies scaling back on employment and purchasing activity.

Restrictions imposed on travel, the index notes, have also impacted suppliers’ delivery time, causing delays in delivery of raw materials, goods and services.

According to the index, whereas some sectors such as agriculture, services and wholesale and retail have registered a drop in prices, prices in construction and industry have increased, signaling a boom in some sectors of the economy.

However, the index noted that whereas there had been hope that business activity would rebound once the lockdown is lifted, some firms have been cautious amid uncertainty resulting from Covid-19 related disruptions.

Speaking during the release of the June index, Mr Ronald Muyanja, the Stanbic head of trading, said because of a reduction in workloads, companies had scaled back or froze employment and some purchasing activities, which could explain the reduction in new orders.

Drop in prices

According to Mr Ferishka Bharuth, the Stanbic economist for Africa region, despite an increase in purchase costs, which are largely captured in higher raw material prices due to global shortages, companies have cut or maintained selling prices as a way to attract customers.

The impact of the lockdown, he says, is likely to be transitory and will fade away as measures are eased.

“There is the risk that some lockdown restrictions may be extended, which could delay the rebound in economic activity amid the recent spike in Covid-19 cases,” he said.