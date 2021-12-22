Businesses stuck after URA halts  online credit notes

Mr Ibrahim Bbosa, the URA assistant commissioner public and corporate affairs. PHOTO/ COURTESY 

ladu

By  Ismail Musa Ladu

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Mr Bbosa noted URA had temporarily halted auto approvals with a provision for business to download forms online, which they would submit for approval. He also said the commissioner has discretion on how the process is managed, noting there was no illegality as it was being claimed.  

Businesses are struggling to reconcile their transactions after Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) suspended issuance of credit notes, citing abuse and manipulation. 
The suspension, which URA has said is an “administrative procedure” means that businesses cannot reconcile what has been sent to the market and returned as unsold, without URA’s physical approval unlike when approvals have been done online previously. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.