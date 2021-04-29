Businessman sues State House Anti-Corruption Unit officer

By Betty Ndagire More by this Author

A businessman, who admits to have encroached on a National Environmental Authority (Nema) swamp in Kinawataka, Nakawa Division has sued a man who claims to be working with the State House Anti-Corruption Unit.

In a case filed at the Commercial Division of the High Court, Mr Jamilu Masuba contends that his business, which has been on the contested land since 2006, is being disorganised by a one Nicholas Arinaitwe, who hold a forged landing title and using State House to threaten him with eviction.

Documents indicate that Mr Masuba together with Mr Francis Namuhowa and others started fabrication, carpentry and joinery businesses on the said land but are now being threatened by Mr Arinaitwe, who wants to demolish their structures.

On December 8, 2006, documents before court indicate, Mr Musube paid Shs3.5m for a portion of the land in question but later realised he had been conned by a man, who had claimed ownership of land.

“I [realised that the land] was a swamp and belonged to Nema. I can cannot claim ownership although my business has been on the land for more than 15 years. I deserve to be compensated,” court documents indicate.

Mr Masuba and others want court to intervene and protect them against Mr Arinaitwe who is threatening them.

They also accuses Mr Arinaitwe of illegally obtaining titles on a swamp, which he is now using to evict them and has rejected pleas for compensation.

Mr Masuba also wonders how Mr Arinaitwe obtained titles on land that is under the management of Nema.

Therefore, Mr Masuba wants court to enter a judgment against Mr Arinaitwe with a declaration to compensate him Shs400m.

He also wants court to declare that Mr Arinaitwe forged a land title and prays that a permanent injunction is issued against him or his agents from disorganising squatters’ businesses on the land.

The court registrar has given Mr Arinaitwe 15 days, within which he has to file a written defence, failure of which court will proceed to pass a judgment in his absence.

