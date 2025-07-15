Centenary Bank, Interswitch join forces to boost financial inclusion

Centenary Bank and digital payments giant Interswitch have partnered in a bold new move aimed at extending banking services to millions of Ugandans, especially in underserved and remote communities.

Unveiled in Kampala on Tuesday, the partnership will allow Centenary Bank customers to access a wider range of financial services through more than 20,000 Quickteller agent locations countrywide significantly deepening the bank’s reach.

Quickteller, a product of Interswitch, already facilitates various financial transactions such as bill payments and mobile money. With this deal, it will now serve as an extended banking arm for Centenary, offering agency banking services including deposits, withdrawals, and eventually, payments for school fees and utilities.

Speaking at the launch, Centenary Bank CEO Fabian Kasi described the collaboration as a landmark development in the bank’s mission to bring inclusive, convenient, and value-added banking closer to every Ugandan.

“We believe that no one should be left behind in accessing financial services. With over 8,000 agents, 206 ATMs, and 82 branches, our partnership with Interswitch enables us to tap into their extensive Quickteller network to reach customers in places we could not previously serve directly,” Mr. Kasi said.

The initiative is expected to significantly reduce the time and cost of accessing basic banking services, especially for rural customers who have traditionally had to travel long distances to visit bank branches.

Interswitch Uganda Country General Manager Moris Seguya called the partnership a “game-changer” that would redefine financial inclusion across the country.

“Through this collaboration, we’re ensuring that even in the most remote areas, Ugandans will have reliable and secure access to banking services,” Mr. Seguya said. “This is part of our broader mission to connect and power Africa starting with Uganda by making everyday financial services more accessible.”

The development also underscores a growing trend in Uganda’s banking sector where traditional financial institutions are increasingly turning to digital and agent banking channels to close the financial inclusion gap.

Both Centenary and Interswitch expressed confidence that their shared commitment to innovation and customer-centric service would help drive meaningful economic inclusion for the unbanked population.

As Uganda’s financial services landscape continues to evolve, such partnerships are expected to play a critical role in shaping the future of banking, one that is more decentralized, tech-driven, and inclusive.



