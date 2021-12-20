Chamber of Commerce to lead private sector activities

Ministry of Trade has started a move that seeks to make Uganda National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UNNCI) the lead organisation in private sector advocacy.

Speaking during the 83rd UNNCI annual general meeting in Kampala at the weekend, Trade Minister Francis Mwebesa, said private sector advocacy was inherently the duty of UNNCI as it is in other countries.

“I have instructed the Permanent Secretary and urged her to work expeditiously to ensure that [Trade Ministry] works with UNCCI to prepare a Cabinet Paper with explicit proposals to strengthen UNCCI. The Cabinet Paper must reflect the expectations and further interests of the private sector, which is the engine of growth,” he said.

Since becoming Trade Minister early this year, Mr Mwebesa has severally vowed to support UNNCI to take its position as the leader of the private sector.

“I have consistently emphasised the role of Uganda National Chamber of Commerce and Industry in socio-economic transformation. The private sector is currently divided under various bodies with overlapping membership and functions,” he said, noting there was need to revitalise UNCCI into a vibrant organisation.

Mr Mwebesa had before this mentioned Uganda Manufacturers Association, Private Sector Foundation Uganda and UNCCI itself as an example of the fragmentation resulting from what he described as divisions that should “be acted upon fast.”

The new efforts, Mr Mwebesa said, will provide UNCCI as a collective voice for private sector representation as well as provide requisite services to enhance competitiveness.

The private sector is currently led by a number of membership associations, among which include Kampala City Traders Association, Private Sector Foundation Uganda and Uganda Manufacturers Association.

However, according to Mr Mwebesa, whereas these should continue to exist, UNCCI should be the lead organisation, promoting the interests of all private sector players through guiding government policies, plans and strategies.

UNCCI has for long been embroiled in leadership wrangles that have made it a shadow in a sea of needy businesses.

Fast recognition