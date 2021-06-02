Chemical distributor sues Samona over Shs91.7m

By Betty Ndagire More by this Author

A chemical distributing firm has sued Samona Products Uganda Limited over failure to pay for supplied chemicals.

In a case filed before the Commercial Division of the High Court, Desbro (U) Limited is seeking recovery of Shs91.7m being outstanding balance for chemical supplied purchased by Samona, interest thereon at 25 per cent per annum.

Acting through Kiboijana,Kakuba and Co Advocates Desbro claims that between January 2018 and March 2018, supplied Samona chemicals worth more than She136m.

Desbro, court documents indicate, delivered the chemicals and later invoiced Samona, which issued cheques but were dishonoured for lack of money on Samona’s accounts.

Subsequently, after the cheques were dishonoured, Samona was informed of the ordeal but offered to pay Shs44.3m being part of the outstanding, which left an unpaid balance of Shs91.7m.

Desbro contends that it has engaged Samona to settle the matter amicably but the efforts have not yielded a solution. Several demand notices including a notice of intention to sue, court documents show, have been sent to Samona all of which have been ignored with the company refusing to pay the amount due.

Consequently, Desbro is praying for judgement against Samona with orders for payment of outstanding sum and interest at commercial rate of 20 per cent from the date of judgement. It also wants Samona to pay costs to the suit and any other relief court may deem fit.

The case

