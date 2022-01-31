Chinese nationals denied bail for forging special resolution of company

Court has denied bail to two Chinese nationals accused of forging a Special Resolution of a company identified as Hongsen International Company Limited.

The duo are Huang Yiping, 39, and Wang Bingchuan, 40, directors of Sanchuan International Limited based at Zigooti in Mityana District.

They are facing charges ranging from forgery, uttering false documents and conspiracy to commit the offences which charges they denied.

During an Audio Visual Conferencing session, presided over by magistrate Siena Owomugisha, she ruled that the accused fail to put their fixed places of aboard within the jurisdiction of Buganda Road Chief Magistrate Court. That they as well failed to prove any special ties with any of their sureties as proof that they will jump bail once granted to them.

“The sureties claim they are residents of Zigooti in Mityana district where their factory is and they brought Local council letters to that effect.But their passports were not presented, though they claim they are at police which was neither proved.Some of their sureties claim to be their mare supplies and others are foreigners with visas expiring soon so they may leave the country anytime,” Ms Owomugisha ruled.

They are accused alongside Robinah Nassuna, an accountant, on the specific charge of uttering false documents.

The state prosecutor, Ms Patricia Chigtho intimated to court that the lawyer for Nassuna had discussions with the Director of Public Prosecutions for her client to go into a plea bargain so that she becomes a state witness.

“Your honour, we have already started a plea bargain process but we require the accused’s (Nassuna) presence to sign the agreement,”Ms Chingtho submitted.

Prosecution