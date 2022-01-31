Chinese nationals denied bail for forging special resolution of company

By  Betty Ndagire

  • The duo are Huang Yiping, 39, and Wang Bingchuan, 40, directors of Sanchuan International Limited based at Zigooti in Mityana district.

Court has denied bail to two Chinese nationals accused of forging a Special Resolution of a company identified as Hongsen International Company Limited.

