Chinese nationals jailed over forgery

New Content Item (16)

By  Betty Ndagire

What you need to know:

Huang Yiping,39,and Wang Bingchuan,40, the directors of Sanchuan International Limited based at Zigooti in Mityana district are accused of forging a Special Resolution of a company identified as Hongsen International Company Limited

Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court has remanded to Kitalya Government Prison two Chinese nationals who deal in export of plywood over forgery.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.