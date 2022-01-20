Chinese nationals jailed over forgery

Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court has remanded to Kitalya Government Prison two Chinese nationals who deal in export of plywood over forgery.

Huang Yiping,39,and Wang Bingchuan,40, the directors of Sanchuan International Limited based at Zigooti in Mityana district are accused of forging a Special Resolution of a company identified as Hongsen International Company Limited.

They are facing charges including forgery, uttering false doccuments and conspiracy to commit the offences. During a session presided over by magistrate, Siena Owomugisha, the duo denied the charges as read to them.

They are accused alongside Robinah Nassuna, an accountant, on the specific charge of uttering a false documents.

Prosecution led by state prosecutor, Ms Patricia Chingtho alleges that the accused and others still at large on November 27, 2020 in Kampala District forged a special resolution, which Nassuna uttered to the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) well knowing that it was false. It is further stated that on December 8, 2020, Nassuna knowingly and fraudulently uttered a false amended Memorandum and Articles of Association of Hongsen International company limited to URSB.

Upon denying the charges, the accused through their attorneys, Mr Emmanuel Emoru and Mr Isah Engoru sought for court to grant them bail citing that they have substantial sureties and the offenses against them are bailable.

Mr Engoru submitted that the file with charges against their clients, has been reportedly recalled by the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr Charles Elem-Ogwal for perusal and it would be better to release the accused to pursue their complaint at the Office of the Director of Public prosecutions (ODPP), which involves extortion.

Chingtho, objected to the accused person’s bail stating that the accused are likely to abscond having skipped police bond after forging positive Covid- 19 results.

She said that the accused have other pending cases of aggravated robbery and murder by shooting which are still under probe. So given the nature of their charges they are likely to abscond once released.

Ms Chingtho added that some of their sureties are not substantial because they failed to clearly demonstrate their relationship with the accused persons.

Court adjourned the matter to January 28, after remanding the accused to Kitalya Prison.

