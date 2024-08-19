Commercial banking sector registers growth by Shs4.5 trillion

A report by the Bank of Uganda has shown that the banking sector registered a growth of Shs4.57 trillion in the year to March 2024. This represents a 9.94 percent growth in total assets from Shs45.92 trillion in March 2023 to Shs50.48 trillion in March 2024.

The report indicates that this growth was slightly higher than Shs3.45 trillion (8.13 percent) registered in the 12-month period to March 2023. It further reveals that the deposit base grew by Shs2.19 trillion (6.84 percent) from Shs32.01 trillion to Shs34.20 trillion over the same period.

“However the level of intermediation slowed as exhibited by a lower growth in total advances of Shs1.31 trillion or 6.79 percent over the period between March 2023 and March 2024 compared to Shs1.97 trillion (11.38 percent) registered in the prior 12-month period to March 2023,” the report notes, adding that the banking sector registered a net profit after tax of Shs1.5 trillion for the year ended December 31, 2023, up from Shs1.2 trillion registered in the previous year.

From a quarterly perspective, the report reveals, the net profit after tax for the first three months to March 31, 2024, amounted to Shs413.16 billion compared to Shs48 billion for a similar period a year earlier. This represents a growth of 3.68 percent.

At a recent business symposium organised by NTV Uganda, Ramathan Ggoobi, the Finance ministry permanent secretary who is also the Secretary to the Treasury (PSST), wondered why commercial banks still charge a lot of interest rate on loans.

“How do you charge a lot of interest rate from your customers when they are borrowing loans yet the banking sector is making a lot of profits?” PSST Ggoobi rhetorically wondered.

Meanwhile, the central bank reveals that the stock of non-performing loans for the period ending March 2024 decreased by Shs68.22 billion or 5.99 percent from March 2023.

Accordingly, the ratio of non-performing loans/ total loans and advances improved marginally from 5.72 percent to 5.05 percent.

Exchange rate developments

In the Financial Year (FY) 2023/24, the Uganda shilling held stable to the US dollar. During the first 11 months to May 2024, the shilling depreciated by 0.8 percent, to an average mid-rate of Shs3,781.4 per US dollar from an average of Shs3,752.5 per US dollar in the previous year. In the first half of FY2023/24 alone, the losses sustained by the shilling were largely driven by higher corporate demand, by the oil, telecommunication, and manufacturing firms amid continued outflow of portfolio capital as monetary policy remained tight in Advanced Economies (AEs) and competing markets.

The depreciation pressures were however contained by the tight monetary policy stance which has stabilised the shilling in the second half of the Fiscal Year. The shilling was also supported by increased foreign exchange inflows in higher export receipts, sustained remittances, and appropriate monetary policy actions. Over the period, BoU conducted dollar purchases for reserve build-up to the tune of $199.8 million. Additionally, $80 million was acquired through targeted purchases, bringing the total net BoU action to $279.8 million.

Private sector credit

Also notable in the report is private sector credit (PSC) which declined in FY2023/2024 compared to the previous FY on the back of a slower uptick in economic activity as well as persistently high borrowing rates. PSC growth fell to 7.8 percent in the nine months to March 2024 relative to 10.0 percent observed in the previous Financial Year.

Shilling-denominated loans were the main contributor to growth in PSC, growing at an average of 9.6 percent, but lower than the previous financial year’s average growth of 12.0 percent.

Growth in foreign currency loans fell to 3.7 percent from respective growth of 4.7percent in the previous Financial Year.