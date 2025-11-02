Debt burden, funding gaps dent Africa’s green growth





In 2023, ten African countries, including Uganda, subscribed to the Nairobi Declaration on Climate Change to enable them to mobilise genuine partnerships and large-scale investment in renewable energies. However, such efforts have been frustrated by heavy accumulations of foreign debt.

As a result, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Renewable Capacity Statistics 2025 report puts at 4,442 gigawatt (GW) the current global renewable power capacity by 2024, expanding by roughly 582GW in a single year.

Whereas the capacity addition in Africa was approximately 5GW in the same year, the largest share of this addition occurred in Asia with over 400GW, then Europe with around 70GW, and North America with about 46 GW. According to energy experts, there is stark inequality between Africa’s political will and enabling systems.

In 2024, APRA held its first investment forum in Kenya 2024 in which 25 projects with a total capacity of 1GW and investment of $1b (Shs 3.45 trillion) were featured.

While some of these projects are said to have moved to financial closure, last week, APRA countries gathered in Free Town, Sierra Leone, for the second APRA investment forum to examine why many promising projects suffer stillbirths.

The forum sought to bridge the gap between Africa’s renewable potential and the pace of its deployment by mobilising investment and matchmaking between project promoters, developers and investors.

Despite signing a $2.2b (Shs7.6 trillion) Mission 300 Compact, where Africa seeks to increase the share of renewables from 46 percent to 52 percent, only 1.6 percent of the new renewable power capacity was installed across Africa in 2024. Mission 300 Compact, an initiative of the World Bank and African Development Bank, aims also to deliver electricity access to 300 million people across Africa by 2030.

“The gap between the region’s ambition and progress is largely due to persistent structural barriers that continue to face countries across the continent, particularly limited access to affordable capital, but the energy transition will not wait,” Mr Francesco La Camera, the IRENA director-general, stated.

Radical switch

To reverse the narrative, according to Mr La Camera, Africa needs to urgently and collaboratively partner to remove persistent financial barriers and ensure affordable capital reaches viable projects.

“Through the APRA forum, IRENA deploys its full range of project facilitation tools and partnerships to de-risk investment, unlock innovative financing, and channel capital where it is most needed.”

Africa requires an average annual investment of $70b (Shs241.8 trillion) in renewable energy. Yet, investments in 2023 reached only $15b (Shs51.8 trillion) —a record high but still just 2.3 percent of global investment in the sector.

Severe macroeconomic challenges continue to impede private sector investments, including governance gaps, limited institutional capacity, policy instability, human capital constraints, and infrastructure limitations, among others.

Inconsistent and suppressed demand for electricity across the continent has also impacted market size and stability, which are considered critical factors in developing renewable energy.

“All we need is more de-risking instruments. A number of our countries have projects already, our entrepreneurs have projects, but then they look at the risk profile.

High interest rates, high risk perception, and high tariffs make it difficult for these entrepreneurs to afford it,” said Dr Kandeh Yumkella, the chairman of the Presidential Initiative on Climate Change, Renewable Energy and Food Security (PI-CREF) and Energy Governance Coordination Group.

Dr Fadhel Kaboub, Associate Professor of Economics, Denison University, said a radical shift in fiscal policy designs, partnerships and financial consolidations are required to eliminate the structural challenges that are hindering just and equitable energy transitions in the global South, “Many countries in the global South face high fiscal [policy] problems that can enable them to invest in national priorities, and what consumes that fiscal policy space, unfortunately, is this massive external debt and the debt service that goes with it. That is debt denominated in foreign currencies,” Dr Kaboub noted.

Borrowing blues

On July 8, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) published a new analytical note on “How to stabilise Africa’s debt”, emphasising that debt stabilisation typically hinges on stronger institutions, growth-friendly fiscal reforms, and IMF-supported macro stability.

Egypt ($7.422b), Ivory Coast ($3.1b), Kenya ($3b), Ghana ($2.7b), Angola ($2.72b), remain the highest debtors to the IMF As of 2022, official statistics show that the top five African countries indebted to the World Bank—Nigeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Tanzania—accounted for 46 percent of the continent’s outstanding debt.

The statistics show that 48 African countries collectively owed the lender around $125b (Shs431.82 trillion), representing 31 percent of the total global debt of $408b (Shs1.41 quadrillion).

“The source of this external borrowing that keeps piling up and keeps limiting our fiscal policy space is limited to financing food deficits, energy deficits and manufacturing (value-added) deficits,” Dr Kaboub revealed.

He added: “That’s why we must talk about reforming the financial architecture, the rules of trade and investment, and the rules of international taxation.”

Through the Nairobi Declaration, African countries aim to install 300GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 to meet the increasing demand and drive Africa’s transition to a low-carbon future.

APRA countries have set a combined target of 4GW to be installed annually over the same period. However, in 2024, the continent collectively added 4.2GW, representing 1.5 percent of global newly-added capacity.

More investment

Africa has the potential to produce 1,000 times its anticipated energy needs from renewables by 2040, which is technically within reach. Dr Yacob Mulugetta, Professor of Energy and Development Policy, University College London & African Institute for Sustainable Energy and Systems Analysis, said African countries boast of good policies in place, but with high risks and limited guarantee schemes to save their investments.

Debt repayment is now one of the largest component of Uganda’s budget. Photo | File

“Because of debt and our fragility, any loan we have to take has to be cleared by the IMF, and we have debt sustainability limits, this is why countries and investors ask us, can you give us additional risk mitigation instruments? Our risk profiles are too high,” Dr Mulugetta said.

Last week, while addressing the Renewable Energy Conference and Expo 2025 (REC25) in Kampala, the Energy ministry called for decisive investments to help accelerate the country’s transition to clean, sustainable, and inclusive energy systems.

Energy minister Ruth Nankabirwa said while the country’s energy sector continues to score significant transformation, motivated by huge investments in hydropower and solar projects, grid expansion, reforms that have lowered electricity tariffs, there is need to do more.

“Our collective focus is sustaining momentum-scaling with speed, strengthening partnerships, promoting innovation, and supporting local manufacturing. Uganda welcomes the private sector, innovators, and communities to co-create solutions for a just energy transition,” said minister Nankabirwa.

Internally, Uganda, which joined APRA a year ago, is prioritising investment that seeks to accelerate efforts to stop unsustainable solid biomass (firewood or charcoal) consumption that is still widely used for cooking in public institutions, restaurants, and more than 90 percent of households.

About 66 per cent of firewood is sourced directly from forests, and the existing ban on charcoal trade is being circumvented. Uganda has had a low-carbon development pathway to date.

Its 2020 emissions are estimated to be 0.11 per cent of global emissions. In 2022 alone, 33.6 percent of the country’s emissions were from agriculture; 47 percent from land use change and forestry; 8.4 percent from the energy sector (power and transport); and 7.7 percent from waste.

On the sidelines of the REC 2025 conference, the government together with partners including European Union, GIZ Uganda, Sweden, Total Energies Uganda, FAO Uganda, UECCC, among others, launched the Clean Cooking Unit (CCU).

The country is now hoping to achieve a 50 percent clean cooking access in the next five years by accelerating the adoption of electric cooking technologies in institutions and households.