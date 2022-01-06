Prime

Demand for loans hits Shs4.9 trillion

Customers in a banking hall. The value of loan approvals from financial institutions rose to Shs2.8 trillion in the quarter to October 2021. PHOTO | FILE

By  Paul Murungi

What you need to know:

  • Bank of Uganda is optimistic that the outlook for credit growth is positive in the short-term based on eased liquidity conditions and gradual improvement in economic activity.

Demand for credit from financial institutions has been on an upward trajectory since the last quarter of 2021.  

