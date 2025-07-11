dfcu Bank doubles dividend as profits jump to Shs72.1 billion

Uganda’s dfcu Limited has announced a 121 percent increase in dividend payments following a significant rise in profitability for the financial year ended 2024, marking a notable development in the country’s banking sector.

The bank reported a profit after tax of Shs72.1 billion, up from Shs28.7 billion in the previous year, representing a 151 percent year-on-year increase.

As a result, the board approved a dividend of Shs20.09 per share, up from Shs9.09 last year. Earnings per share rose to Shs96.35, from Shs38.39 in 2023, according to the bank.

The announcement was made during DFCU’s 60th Annual General Meeting, held at Hotel Africana in Kampala.

“This dividend demonstrates our commitment to value creation for shareholders and is a vote of confidence in dfcu’s future,” said Board Chairman Jimmy D. Mugerwa during the meeting on July 10.

The dividend will be paid on August 30, 2025 to shareholders on the company’s register as of 8 August 2025.

dfcu Bank Uganda Chief Executive Officer Charles M. Mudiwa delivers his remarks on July 10, 2025 during an event marking the bank’s 60th anniversary in Kampala, Uganda. PHOTO/HANDOUT

Chief Executive Officer Charles M. Mudiwa said the bank’s performance was the result of “strategic investment in innovation and digital infrastructure” as well as strengthened risk management systems.

During the reporting period, dfcu’s total assets increased by nine percent, “supported by initiatives aimed at consolidating its position in key economic sectors.”

Improvements in asset quality and capital adequacy ratios were also noted, indicating a stable financial outlook.

Management pointed to a combination of internal reforms and focused execution of long-term strategies as key drivers of growth. The institution has increasingly adopted digital platforms as part of its broader objective to enhance operational efficiency and customer reach.

The dividend declaration and earnings growth come amid a wider context of recovery in Uganda’s banking sector.

As one of the country’s most established banks, dfcu’s financial results are likely to be closely watched by market analysts for indications of broader sectoral performance and economic resilience.

Meanwhile, the 2024 financial year coincided with the bank’s 60th anniversary, a milestone it marked with a stronger focus on shareholder returns and operational consolidation.

Shareholders attending the AGM welcomed the improved results and the substantial dividend payout, which some “noted as one of the strongest in the market this year.”

What next?

The developments place dfcu among a small group of financial institutions in Uganda reporting strong post-pandemic recovery and profitability, supported by disciplined cost control and digitisation efforts.

The coming months will test whether the institution can maintain this trajectory amid growing competition and evolving regulatory demands within the financial services sector.