Dfcu to pay out dividends after two-year break 

Dfcu Group has said it will pay shareholder Shs8.19 per share in dividend for the period ended December 2022.

The payment comes after a two-year break, in which Bank of Uganda had suspended payment of all discretionary payments including dividends and bonuses to directors.

The suspension had sought to ensure that banks had enough capital to navigate the effects of covid-19, which threatened and impacted commercial bank incomes.

While addressing shareholders during its 58 the annual general meeting at Kampala yesterday, Mr George Ochum, the dfcu Group general manager, said after two years not paying dividend shareholders would receive Shs8.19 per share due to improve earnings.

“The company has registered improved earnings per share from Shs12 in 2021 to Shs39 in 2022. A dividend of Shs8.19 per share has been declared to be paid on August 30,” he said, noting whereas the dfcu share has been illiquid since the beginning of the year, trading less than 40 million shares due to low activity, he was confident that going forward the company price would pick up following improved performance in the period ended December 2022.

Ms Kate Kiiza, the dfcu Bank chief financial officer, told Monitor that in total dfcu will pay a total of Shs6.12b in dividends to about 748.14m shareholders.

During the year ended December 2022, she said loan impairment had reduced by 41 percent (Shs60b), while investment in government securities increased by 63 percent (Shs90b).