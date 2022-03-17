Women entrepreneurs get improved chances of accessing credit and growing online sales

A big number of businesses started by women fall short due to various challenges. Market, resources, credit accessibility and financial literacy among other aspects slow them down in a sector dominated by men.

Programmes to help women break barriers have been put in place on different levels to bridge the gap.

In a big move, women-owned businesses, businesses with a high percentage of female employees or board members or businesses making products for women have a ray of hope.Such businesses can access up to $50,000 unsecured loans with deposits or the LPOs as security.

"Building an equitable world is very important. This product is to ensure that happens." Said Ecobank Managing Director Grace Muliisa while speaking at the launch as part of Women’s Day Celebrations under the theme ‘breaking the bias’.

It is part of Ecobank’s revamped Ellevate, a product designed to see women focused business flourish. It is another effort pitched towards breaking boundaries by encouraging women to test the deep waters.

Smarter cash management and collections, favourable lending rates as well as empowerment through leadership training, support and development are all part of the tool.

Every woman is part of the Ellevate success story and all one has to do is open an account at Ecobank Uganda and be able to join the platform to access the services.

A 2021 World Bank study found that women business owners in Uganda faced several gender-related fences thus affecting sustainability of their businesses. lower levels of innovation, lower use of capital and labour, and being pushed into less lucrative sectors despite owning 38.2% of all businesses in the country which remains the highest on the continent.

Jennifer Mpyisi. (PHOTO /Courtesy)

Maximising online sales

A 26 year old Jemimah Nagasha, a civil engineer, was part of the lot that showed up. She is the founder of Eco Options, dealers in menstrual cups and menstrual underwear, a trade she started last year.

She cannot wait to sign up for the programme because of the wonders it could do for her small business run online.

Online businesses like hers face various challenges but ellevate too has a solution, thanks to Google my services option.Google Business Profile is a free business listing from Google that enables entrepreneurs to provide details and photos of their business, including your location, services, and products. It grows a business’ visibility online.

Monalisa Umutoni , founder of Mona Faces. (PHOTO /Courtesy)

It comes with other dividends like networking opportunities with experts in the field, and leadership training to help young women in business develop skills and keep their businesses on track.“

Once one joins the ellevate program, they can access the Google my Business which will also help them support and develop online businesses,” EcoBank head of marketing and brands, Charity Kamusiime told Daily Monitor.