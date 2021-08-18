DTB Bank cuts transaction charges

By Christine Kasemiire More by this Author

Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) Uganda has launched the digital revolution campaign where customers will enjoy reduced transaction charges on payments and funds transfers.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign at the bank headquarters in Kampala, DTB managing director, Mr Varghese Thambi said ‘‘the digital revolution is a culmination of intensified innovation with the aim of boosting financial inclusion through affordable banking services.’’

“Cognizant of the current economically challenging times, we understand the customer’s need to reduce costs, make a saving and re-invest it. That is why we have rolled out the digital revolution campaign to meet customer needs,” he noted.

Bank officials say the digital revolution campaign further seeks to increase financial inclusion while limiting physical contacts of customers at bank premises and exchange of cash- in line with global efforts against the spread of Covid-19.

Under the digital revolution campaign, DTB will aim at offering clients- a DTB Digital Savings account that enables timeless and borderless banking.

‘‘The customer can easily make secure deposits, withdrawals, payments, purchases transfer funds, and control their Bank account on the go,’’ Mr Thambi said August 16.

Implication

The DTB digital revolution will also reduce charges incurred by customers by over 90%.

The implication being for instance a customer making 6 transactions on existing money transfer payment platforms and solutions has been spending Shs120,000 but with the new development, the customer can perform 6 transactions in real time and only pay Shs3,000. The beneficiary incurs zero banking cost.

Mr Thambi noted that the unique campaign is envisaged to increase financial inclusion by attracting the ''unbanked population into formal financial services. ''

He also highlighted that the Bank seeks to support businesses using online money transfer services to incur reduced transaction costs.

“Businesses have been affected negatively by Covid-19 and its adverse effect. We are aiming at revitalizing these businesses. Reduction of operational costs is one of the ways in which we shall achieve this,” he said.

DTB is a member of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) and has operated in the East African market for over 75 years.