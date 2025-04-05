East Africa pushes for unified diaspora policy amid surging remittances

East African nations must adopt a coordinated regional approach to harness the full potential of their growing diaspora communities, a Ugandan presidential advisor has said, citing surging remittances and increasing involvement in regional development.

"Ugandans living abroad bring in about $1.7 billion annually — roughly 5.2% of our GDP," said Ambassador Abbey Walusimbi, the Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, during a meeting with East African diaspora consultant Hannibal Wandiba.

"Kenya receives $4.2 billion, Rwanda $0.5 billion, and Tanzania $0.7 billion. This is not just money; it is a testament to our diaspora’s deep connection to the region’s economic and political evolution," Ambassador Walusimbi noted on Friday.

The discussion focused on formulating a regional diaspora policy to ensure better coordination, improved social protections, and stronger engagement with East Africans abroad.

Wandiba is spearheading efforts to craft the policy, which aims to integrate diaspora communities more strategically into the East African Community (EAC) development agenda.

“The diaspora remittances power regional economies, their investments propel growth, and their insights drive progress,” said Wandiba.

“Their unmatched talents fuel innovation. Together, we can leverage their connections for progress and unity,” he added.

According to regional data from 2023/2024, diaspora remittances to Uganda grew by 15% to $1.4 billion, Rwanda by 9.3% to $0.5 billion, Kenya by 2.6% to $4.2 billion, and Tanzania by 4% to $0.7 billion — highlighting the critical economic role played by citizens abroad.

Ambassador Walusimbi affirmed Uganda’s commitment to collaborate with stakeholders — including the EAC Secretariat, the International Organization for Migration, and ministries of Internal Affairs, Foreign Affairs and Labour — “to drive the policy’s development.”

"The diaspora’s contributions are invaluable, but we must ensure their voices are heard in regional dialogues and their welfare safeguarded through strategic and diplomatic interventions," he noted.