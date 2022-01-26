Economists front policy actions to rejuvenate economy

Women walk past closed shopping arcades on Luwum Street, Kampala, during the lockdown last year. Sluggish economic activity characterised by close to two years of strict coronavirus restrictions in the country have hit the economy hard and slowed growth. Photo | File

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

  • Ex-post instruments minimise the scale of damage from shocks and invigorate the economy after shocks. 

Government officials and economists have fronted several policy actions and development strategies to help Uganda register inclusive growth in order to achieve middle income status.  

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.