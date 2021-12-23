Education institutions owe Umeme Shs5b in unpaid bills 

Umeme technician pictured cehcking a power metre.The power distribution company says educational institutions hold more than Shs5b in unpaid bills.  

By  RACHEAL NABISUBI

What you need to know:

  • Educational institutions have previously indicated that they are heavily indebted due to long periods of no income yet they had been servicing loans and administrative costs.

Umeme has said educational institutions hold more than Shs5b in unpaid bills. 
Speaking during the release of the company’s end of year performance report in Kampala, Mr Selestino Babungi, the Umeme managing director, said education institutions will have until the end of next year to pay more than Shs5b held in unpaid bills. 

