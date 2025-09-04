EFRIS squeeze: Landlords targeted, tenants caught in the crossfire

The prying eye of the taxman has extended to landlords’ income as Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) moves to enforce the Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing System (EFRIS) system in rental transactions.

This means that each time a landlord gets paid by the tenants, they will be required to issue an EFRIS receipt, which instantly records the transaction.

In pursuit of its domestic revenue collection target of Shs37 trillion for this financial year, a target that rose slightly by more than Shs5 trillion, URA is in no mood to conduct business as usual.

Enforcement of EFRIS has been ongoing since the beginning of the financial year. The tax body is projecting to earn at least Shs400b from the enforcement this financial year

The introduction of EFRIS for landlords, a sector with massive revenue potential but with equally huge revenue gaps, seeks to close leakages that have since become synonymous with the industry.

URA collected some Shs331b in rental income tax for the 2024/25 financial year, a substantial increase from previous years, driven by the effective implementation of the

Rental Tax Compliance System (rTCS) and the Landlord and Tenant’s Act of 2022, which improved taxpayer compliance and reduced revenue leakages.

The previous financial year, URA collected Shs275.59b in rental income tax, while projections are expected to surpass the previous year by at least 20 percent.

Receipt fraud

URA spokesperson Robert Kalumba yesterday said the move seeks to rein in landlords, especially in urban areas, who do not issue correct receipts of payment to the tenants.

“We are aware of multiple cases where a tenant is issued a receipt acknowledging payment of say Shs800,000, yet the actual payment is Shs4m,” he said without providing evidence.

He noted that the campaign seeks to see to it that all landlords use EFRIS so that the correct taxes are paid.

“This move is to help tenants whose landlords are not faithful. We are streamlining the industry to do the right thing,” he said. However, he also noted that EFRIS will be handy for landlords when declaring rent as an expense, noting that “without the correct receipts, you can’t claim input VAT or expense for income tax purposes.

Applicable rate

The tax rate applicable to an individual for rental income is 12 percent if you collect income from the rent in excess of Shs2.82m.

However, Mr Albert Beine, the founder and chief executive officer of Global Taxation Services, said URA has to do more to eliminate grey areas in its attempt to enforce the EFRIS, a tool that, if properly implemented, will enhance transparency in revenue collection and eliminate revenue leakages.

“I think this system, although I have no problem with it, has been hurried; however, there is an urgent need to clarify what rental, accommodation, and real estate activities mean. There are a lot of grey areas here,” he said.

Potential rent hike

Mr Henry Richard Kimera, a consumer activist, said it is no brainer that tenants will bear the brunt of the EFRIS enforcement if the landlords believe there is a cost implication involved in the implementation.

“Consumers will always bear the cost,” he said, adding, “It doesn’t matter whether the cost is direct or indirect, the landlord will pass it over to you,” he said.

However, he noted that the enforcement measures will further squeeze a segment of people, especially tenants, many of whom are already overburdened by taxes.

Mr Jjemba Kanakulya Mulondo, a Kampala City Traders Association board member and a residential landlord himself, said yesterday that the implementation of EFRIS on rental income will enforce the issuance of accurate receipts, in a sector that has faced receipts fraud for a long time.

EFRIS monitors payment of Value Added Tax, while at the same time facilitates accurate record keeping for business transactions.

The new measure will, therefore, require landlords to promptly pay the 12 percent rental income tax as well as account for VAT where applicable, according to Mr Jjemba.

Eight out of 10 tenants spoken to yesterday in Kampala central business district were fearful that landlords would eventually increase rent, citing EFRIS enforcement.

Housing costs in Uganda vary according to location. However, the 2024 National Population and Housing Census 2024 noted that 60 percent of Ugandans still live in informal settlements or inadequate housing conditions due to cost-related challenges.

This has been worsened by rapid urbanisation, population growth, and economic disparities.

Yet the country continues to grapple with a housing deficit of close to 2.6 million units that has been driven by a 2.9 percent population growth and a 5.4 percent annual growth in urbanisation.

On Tuesday, Mr Nicholas Arinaitwe, a consultant at the Real Estate Institute of East Africa, said that while URA is looking to collect as much tax as it can from the sector, it should also be sensitive to the plight of industry players, many of whom endure high risk before earning off their investments.

He noted that URA’s move has the potential to trigger tax evasion, arguing that many players already pay multiple taxes across the chain, and enforcing EFRIS on landlords could introduce another cost burden.

While some Ugandans have expressed worry, Mr Gaster Lule Ntake, a businessman and the founder of the Ntake Group of Companies, which includes interests in real estate, said paying taxes is a noble duty, noting that: “Any businessman worth their name should pay taxes”.

“How else can we have our country develop if we do not pay our fair share of taxes? If you decide not to pay taxes, then it means you operate in hiding, which is tax evasion.”

Mr Sudhir Ruparelia, the chairman of Ruparelia Group, which also includes investments in real estate, described URA enforcement as a good idea, further noting that EFRIS is a good system.

Mr Anthony Kanya said his tenants will have to take up the cost. But Mr Jamil Ssenyonjo, who formerly served at URA in a senior management level and is now a landlord himself, rejected the idea that using of EFRIS by landlords to issue receipts and invoices is a ground for increasing rent.

He said EFRIS only applies to “commercial rentals” – building or even spaces let out for commercial purposes or rented out by entities or companies to make money.

This solution, he says, doesn’t apply to residential landlords whose obligation is restricted to 12 percent rental income if they fall within the threshold.

How the system works

EFRIS works by digitising all transactions for VAT-registered businesses in Uganda, allowing URA to monitor sales in real-time through various platforms, including system-to-system integration, a web portal, Electronic Fiscal Devices (EFDs), and a mobile USSD service.

For example, when a sale occurs, an e-invoice or e-receipt is generated and instantly transmitted to the URA system, which provides real-time data on sales, curbs revenue leakage, and ensures compliance through automated record-keeping and unique transaction validation

Also worth noting is that EFRIS is required of all Value-Added Tax (VAT)-registered businesses while issuing electronic invoices and receipts for all transactions.

According to the law, if your business has an annual turnover that exceeds the Shs150m VAT registration threshold, then you are obligated to use EFRIS.

Additionally, other taxpayers, including many small businesses and informal traders, are also now obligated to use EFRIS for all sales and services to comply with URA regulations.

Whereas some experts do not believe URA has proper records and data relating to rental income, the taxman says they have access to details of many rental properties in Uganda through its Rental Tax Compliance System (rTCS), which integrates data from various government registries, utility companies, and financial sources to identify undeclared rental income and properties.



The rTCS connects information from land registries, utility providers such as NWSC, local government records, and the National ID Authority to create a comprehensive picture of property ownership and rental activity, making it difficult for landlords to evade taxes.