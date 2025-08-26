Excise duty: URA making good compliance inroads

Uganda has been going through a challenging phase – a rapid increase in funding needs – but without a corresponding growth in the resource envelope.

This is further compounded by a massive drop in donor assistance, which had, for a long time, helped cover funding gaps.

For years, Uganda’s tax to gross domestic ratio had stagnated at under 11 percent. It only started to grow recently. However, at 13.9 percent, it remains below the National Development Plan target of between 16 and 18 percent.

And remains far below the regional target of 25 percent. Yet, amid this sluggish growth, returns from donor assistance have been waning, declining by 84 percent in two years from $905m in June 2023 to $146.4m in June 2025.

In 2019, government, aware of the emerging revenue pressures, structured the Domestic Revenue Mobilisation Strategy, which identified measures through which it would widen the tax base and close leakages.

And as such, government identified excise taxes as one of the areas of high revenue potential, but susceptible to heavy leakages.

For a long time, a 2022 report by the International Growth Centre noted that government had no clear track-and-trace mechanism to ensure that manufacturers and importers of excisable goods were correctly reporting their sales revenues.

Thus, the report noted, this consequently undermined government’s excise policy reforms since businesses could under-report their declarations to minimise their tax liability.

Consequently, to minimise revenue leakage and under-reporting of sales, government, as part of a recommendation of the IMF, around 2016 worked out a plan that would digitise duty on some excisable products.

However, the plan would not be implemented until June 2019 due to resistance from some stakeholders, especially manufacturers and importers, over cost-related concerns.

But government waved off the concerns and implemented the digitisation agenda in November 2019, by introducing Digital Tax Stamps on cigarettes, beers, spirits, wines, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, and bottled water.

The stamps were subsequently extended to sugar, cooking oil, cement, and, recently, cosmetics, under the Digital Conformity Marking programme.

The aim was largely to improve tax compliance and tax revenue.

And five years later, if there is a compliance headache that Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has cracked, it is under the excise duty regime.

In its report on excise duty, the International Growth Centre noted that excise duty compliance had remained a challenge to government “because many firms had the flexibility to trade informally,” which had made it difficult for government to collect what was due accurately.

Thus, in trying to mitigate the challenge, a track and trace system – a digital tracking solution – had become inevitable if URA was going to get details of production and sales in real-time.

The technology, the International Growth Centre noted, would, beyond protecting government revenues, combat trade in counterfeits, enhance fair competition, and provide real-time statistical data.

And over the years, the compliance paradox has been largely broken, with URA recording a substantial increase in compliance data among taxpayers subjected to local excise duty.

Sales and production comparison

In the four years to June 2024, URA data shows, it has become more challenging for non-compliant businesses to bypass tax obligations, leading to higher compliance rates. This levels the competitive landscape, allowing compliant businesses to compete fairly without the pressure of illegal underpricing by non-compliant entities.

For instance, in the four years to June 2024, 1,249 taxpayers had been registered for Digital Tax Stamps, just from 660 in 2019, of which 920 were manufacturers and 329 importers.

Data indicates that through Digital Tax Stamps, URA is now able to track production and sales volumes of more than 11 excisable products in real time.

For instance, data contained in the URA Annual Data Book shows that in the four years between 2021 and June 2024, URA was able to compare actual production and sales volumes of Digital Tax Stamps gazetted goods.

Beer recorded an annual average production of 445.7 million litres, of which 406.4 million litres, representing 91.1 percent, were sold.

Equally, drinking water and soft drinks such as soda and juice rose to an annual average of 731.1 million litres and 1.08 billion liters, respectively, of which 723.1 million litres (98.9 percent) and 1.04 billion litres (96.2 percent) were sold, respectively.

Data further shows that between June 2021 and June 2024, an annual average of 306 million litres of cooking oil was produced, of which 88.9 percent or 272.3 million litres were sold.

The comparison between production and sales is key in taxing actual sales, which had previously been a challenge due to under-declaration.

Rising production

Data also indicates that Digital Tax Stamps have been key in driving up production in the four years, with beer, drinking water, juices, and spirits recording the most impressive growth.

For instance, during the period, beer production grew from 346.9 million liters in June 2021 to 473 million liters, while drinking water and soft drinks grew from 493.4 million liters to 1.1 billion liters and from 762.8 million liters to 1.5 billion liters, respectively.

The growth has largely been driven by digitisation and automation of production lines, which has reduced production losses and damage.

However, the gains notwithstanding, manufacturers have raised concerns over the cost burden of the stamps.

But, the Ministry of Finance says there have been some cost revisions, some of which are based on performance.

For instance, Isaac Arinaitwe, the Ministry of Finance principal economist, says the first cost revision was in November 2019 on spirits, wines, and tobacco, with a subsequent one in March 2021 on spirits and wines.

Other price revisions, he says, were then done after URA invoked a contractual provision allowing for a price reduction once at least 20 percent of product volumes were stamped, upon achieving sufficient volume growth.

Other reductions are currently under consideration and will be gazetted soon, he says.

Revenue growth

URA data also indicates that in the four years to June 2024, collections under excise duty have almost doubled, increasing by 68.16 percent from Shs1.47 trillion in June 2021 to Shs2.17 trillion. However, this remains below the Shs2.43 trillion target.

The growth has been most impressive under bottled water, soft drinks, and spirits, but largely muted under cigarettes.

During the four years, tax revenue from bottled water has more than doubled from Shs30.04b in June 2021 to Shs69.57b, while soft drinks has in the period returned a growth of Shs64.08b from Shs197.53b to Shs261.61b. Revenues from spirits have grown from Shs49.14b.

URA has previously indicated that bottled water, cigarettes, and soft drinks were, before the introduction of Digital Tax Stamps, registered the highest incidents of non-compliance.