Fast cash, long pain: The dark side of Uganda’s mobile lending apps boom

In Uganda, digital lending platforms have surged in popularity, offering quick and easy access to loans. A May 2023 publication by the Uganda Microfinance Regulatory Authority indicates 2,132 licensed money lending businesses. The list includes moneylenders operating both online and offline.

While these services provide immediate financial relief, they have also trapped countless borrowers in a relentless cycle of debt. With just a few taps on their smartphones, individuals can secure loans, often without fully grasping the terms, interest rates, or severe consequences of default. What was designed as a convenient financial solution has turned into a nightmare for many, leading to harassment, financial ruin, and, in extreme cases, suicidal thoughts.

The lack of proper financial education and weak regulatory oversight has allowed predatory lending practices to thrive, leaving vulnerable borrowers at the mercy of exploitative lenders. As more Ugandans fall into this debt trap, the consequences are becoming increasingly dire, affecting not only individuals but also families and the broader economy.

A desperate cry for help

The human cost of Uganda’s digital lending crisis is stark. One woman in her mid-thirties, working at a telecom service centre, found herself drowning in debt after borrowing from 20 different mobile loan apps. Her total debt had spiralled to Shs35m, and the constant pressure from lenders; including public shaming through messages sent to all her contacts, pushed her to the edge.

Humiliated and desperate, she sought help from the Uganda Microfinance Regulatory Authority (UMRA), hoping for a lifeline. Her story is not isolated. A rolex seller, struggling to sustain his business, took loans from different lenders, by the time he realised what was going on, he owed money to 17 different digital lenders. When he defaulted, the lenders turned aggressive, bombarding him with threats.

Like many others, he had no choice but to seek UMRA’s intervention. Then there is Stella Namono, who borrowed Shs400,000 to support her small business. Unable to repay, she discarded her SIM card and registered a new line under a relative’s name in an attempt to escape the lenders. However, hiding from debt is only a temporary solution—the financial burden remains, often worsening over time as penalties and interest accumulate.

Why are so many Ugandans falling into the digital loan trap?

Rising living costs vs stagnant incomes Francis Masola, an accountant and money lender, explains that the surge in digital borrowing is fuelled by economic hardship. “People’s incomes are not increasing, yet the cost of living keeps rising. Many turn to loans to cover basic needs such as school fees, medical bills, or even daily expenses,” he says.

Loan advertisements often exploit this desperation. One emotionally manipulative advert reads: “Behind every successful child is a parent who never gave up. Keep them in school chasing their dreams. Start here…” Such messages prey on vulnerable parents, pushing them toward quick loans without considering the long-term financial consequences.

Digital loans were meant to empower, but without proper regulation and financial literacy, they have become debt traps. PHOTO/SHUTTERSTOCK

Lack of financial literacy Edith Tusubira, UMRA’s executive director, says poor financial discipline and lack of awareness contribute significantly to the debt crisis.

“Many borrowers do not understand that a loan must be repaid. They take from one app to pay another, creating a never-ending cycle,” she explains.

Additionally, most borrowers misuse loans; using short-term loans for long-term investments or vice versa. This mismatch leads to defaults when repayment deadlines approach, trapping them in deeper financial trouble. Without proper financial education, many Ugandans fail to assess their repayment capacity before borrowing, leading to disastrous consequences.

Predatory lending practices

Many digital lenders operate without regulation, charging exorbitant interest rates, sometimes exceeding 10 percent per month, far above the government-capped 2.8 percent. “Unlicensed lenders do not follow the law. They harass borrowers, inflate interest, and use unethical recovery methods,” says Tusubira.

Herbert Mulungi, an economist, adds: “Mobile loans are often emergency funds, but the high interest makes repayment impossible. Once trapped, borrowers struggle to escape.” Some lenders even employ aggressive debt collection tactics, including public shaming, threats, and incessant calls to borrowers and their contacts.

Protecting borrowers

Recognising that financial illiteracy is a major driver of Uganda’s digital loan crisis, the Uganda Microfinance Regulatory Authority (UMRA) is launching an intensive nationwide financial education programme starting July 2025.

This initiative aims to empower borrowers with essential financial knowledge, helping them make informed decisions and avoid falling into debt traps. The campaign will focus on responsible loan planning, teaching borrowers how to assess their financial needs before taking a loan. Training will include budgeting techniques to determine affordable repayment plans, with an emphasis on avoiding impulsive borrowing for non-essential expenses.

UMRA has already resolved more than 1,000 disputes between borrowers and lenders, demonstrating its commitment to fair lending practices.

The authority acts as a mediator, ensuring lenders do not engage in unethical recovery methods. Borrowers can lodge complaints about harassment, inflated interest, or illegal lending practices via UMRA’s hotline, website, or physical offices. Once a complaint is filed, UMRA investigates by reviewing loan agreements, repayment records, and lender licensing status.

If a lender is found guilty of illegal practices, UMRA can negotiate revised repayment terms (such as reduced interest or extended deadlines), order lenders to stop harassment (including threatening calls or public shaming), or blacklist unlicensed lenders and recommend legal action.

Success stories include a Kampala trader who had illegal penalties waived after UMRA intervened in a loan dispute and a group of borrowers who had their debts restructured after being publicly shamed by a loan app.

However, challenges remain, including limited awareness of the complaint system, slow processing times, and weak legal enforcement against rogue lenders.

UMRA plans to address these by increasing public awareness through radio campaigns, training more staff, and advocating for stricter penalties against predatory lenders.

Warning against unregulated lenders

Tusubira, warns borrowers about the dangers of unlicensed digital lenders, many of whom charge exorbitant interest rates (up to 20 percent per month) and use brutal recovery tactics.

Uganda's legal tender- Shs50,000 notes. PHOTO/SHUTTERSTOCK

Borrowers can spot illegal lenders by checking for lack of UMRA registration, hidden fees and sky-high interest rates, aggressive marketing tactics (such as fake “pre-approved” offers), and no physical office, making them difficult to hold accountable. UMRA advises borrowers to verify lenders on its official database, read online reviews, and report suspicious lenders immediately.

To curb predatory lending, the government must impose stronger penalties on unlicensed lenders, enforce stricter regulations on loan apps in digital stores, and integrate a centralized credit bureau to prevent multiple borrowing.

A collective effort needed

While UMRA’s initiatives are a positive step, solving Uganda’s digital loan crisis requires collaboration between regulators, lenders, and borrowers. Financial literacy must become a national priority, and predatory lending must be eliminated through strict enforcement.

The key message is: “Verify before you borrow, report when exploited, and seek financial guidance to avoid debt traps.” Only then can mobile loans truly serve as a tool for financial inclusion rather than destruction. Digital loans were meant to empower, but without proper regulation and financial literacy, they have become debt traps.

For Uganda to benefit from fintech innovation, both lenders and borrowers must act responsibly, or risk a full-blown financial crisis. The stories of those trapped in digital debt serve as a stark warning; quick loans can lead to long-term suffering, and urgent action is needed to prevent further economic despair.

As the government, regulators, and citizens work together, there is hope for a future where mobile loans serve as a tool for financial inclusion rather than exploitation. Until then, the voices of those drowning in debt must not be ignored.