Fate and passion: How Charles Njeho built Colex Media after being laid off from job

When Charles Njeho thought of an idea, his passion responded. Njeho’s passion was in graphic design, and it laid the foundation for what is now Colex Media, a thriving multi-million-shilling printing solutions company.

Njeho, the founder and director of Colex Media, attributes his success to a combination of passion, resilience, and timely mentorship. Today, his company provides a broad range of printing services, ranging from receipt books and proposal documents to office and car branding, for both individual customers and institutions.

The journey began unexpectedly. After being laid off from his job as a data entry clerk in a downsizing exercise, Njeho was forced to rethink his future. However, back in school, he participated in a graphics training program that instantly sparked his interest. He had kept his trainer’s contact, which was now coming to be of use.

“I contacted him, and he brought me here on Nasser Road, and told me that I could learn more from here. That’s how I came around here,” Njeho recalls.

Rising from the ashes

The trainer offered Njeho a great opportunity, a platform to learn and earn a commission from clients he brought in. “If I found a client who needed business cards worth Shs20,000, we would calculate the production cost, and whatever remained, we would split 50-50,” he explains. The arrangement sharpened his skills and gave him firsthand business experience.

In 2016, with Shs3m from his sister, Njeho officially launched Colex Media. He purchased two machines, a computer, a printer, rented a space on Nasser Road, and bought basic furniture. However, he says formalizing the business came with its lessons.

“I lost a big contract because the company wasn’t registered,” he says, adding that this prompted him to officially register Colex Media in 2018.

The process was an eye-opener, financially draining.

“We used to pay Shs250,000 for a trading license, but now pay Shs520,000 because we are a registered company. We also file monthly VAT returns, which can be as high as Shs 2m depending on business,” he adds.

He recalls a joyful moment when he unexpectedly secured a significant job that allowed him to purchase a large-format printer, valued at shs10m. This, he notes, is one of his best memories about the business so far.

“The challenge we face in the business right now is that everything is expensive. Everything needs money,” he says.

Operations

He says he avoids bank loans due to high interest rates, preferring to operate within a lean budget and strong savings culture. Njeho incurs operational costs like rent, printing materials, utilities, and salaries.

Charles Njeho at his business premises on Nasser Road, Kampala. Right, one of Njeho's employees operates a printing machine at the office premises. PHOTO/EMMY ODOCH

Despite the challenges, Colex Media continues to thrive, embodying the spirit of resilience and determination that started with a simple passion for graphics.

Growth

Colex Media has steadily grown its presence through Facebook marketing and boosted posts. While the team has explored bidding opportunities and newspaper adverts, social media has done them a great job. “We use online marketing a lot. It’s cheaper and helps us reach people faster,” Njeho says.

Training To sharpen his business skills, Njeho has attended SME federation training programs focused on financial literacy.

“They taught me how to manage money and how to prepare for funding opportunities,” he says.

Creating employment

The company now employs eight staff and one cleaner. Njeho oversees operations, but encourages staff to work independently, fostering a culture of accountability in everyone’s job.

Challenges

Despite progress, the business faces hurdles such as volatile raw material prices, stiff competition, and high operational costs. Client acquisition is a constant grind.

“Sometimes I boost Facebook posts for shs 20,000 or more. It’s expensive, but necessary,” he says.

Colex Media’s journey rages on, as a testament to how passion, hard work, and strategic planning can transform an idea into a successful business.

“For example, if you are looking for a client, you have to keep on pushing, pushing, and pushing because in most cases, in the business, if you give up earlier, you can’t reach the target,” he says.

Humble beginnings

Charles Njeho was mentored into the graphics as a worker, but what was fascinating was their agreement. This entailed not getting pay but an opportunity to grow. Therefore, sourcing clients formed an integral part of the business, and Njeho’s task was ultimately that.

Charles Njeho gestures during an interview with Monitor's Emmy Odoch (R) at the business premises on Nasser Road, Kampala. Right. PHOTO/EMMY ODOCH

For every client he brought, they determined the costs of production and would then share the costs 50/50 with his mentor. Though he was not on a regular salary, this opportunity allowed him to develop his skills in graphics.