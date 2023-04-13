Financial stability risks have risen, says IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cautioned that global financial stability risks have risen with resilience of the global financial system facing severe tests.

The financial system, the IMF said in the Global Financial Stability report, is being tested by high inflation and rising interest rates at a time when inflationary pressures in many countries remain above central bank targets.

The sudden failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the US and the loss of market confidence in Credit Suisse, a global systemically important bank in Europe, have been a powerful reminder of the challenges posed by the interaction between tighter monetary and financial conditions and the buildup in vulnerabilities.

However, Dr Tobias Adrian, the IMF financial counsellor and director of monetary and capital markets, said that while the banking turmoil has raised financial stability risks, its roots are fundamentally different from those of the global financial crisis.

“The recent turmoil is different. The banking system has much more capital and funding to weather adverse shocks, off balance sheet entities have been unwound, and credit risks have been curbed by more stringent post-crisis regulations. Instead, it was a meeting between the steep and rapid rise in interest rates and fast-growing financial institutions that were unprepared for the rise,” he said, noting that banks in major emerging economies have so far experienced little contagion from the banking turmoil in the US and Europe.

Early this month, Bank of Uganda noted the heightened volatility in the global financial markets, due to challenges in the US and Swiss banking systems partly on account of valuation losses resulting from interest rate increase, presented threats even as the Ugandan banking system remained well capitalized, highly liquid and well placed to absorb emerging shocks.