Firm given exclusive rights to operate mass public transport

A section of stakeholders in the transport sector have raised concern over government’s decision to grant exclusive rights to a single bus company to operate mass public transport in Kampala.

The stakeholders, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of being victimised, told Daily Monitor that the clause for exclusive rights could have been smuggled into the agreement because it was not in the draft agreement.

However, Daily Monitor could not independently verify the claims.

In a July 19 agreement signed by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), government granted Metu Zhongtong Bus Company exclusive rights to operate public transport services within and around Kampala for 15 years.

“For and in consideration of the mutual covenants contained herein, Authority [KCCA] hereby grants company [Metu Zhongtong Bus Company] the exclusive right and obligation to deploy 1,000 buses and operate a mass transit bus service in Kampala,” part of the agreement reads, noting that the concession period will include a period of 24 months within which the company should have manufactured and deployed the agreed 1,000 buses.

The agreement also requires Metu Zhongtong Bus Company to only deploy buses in its operations that are manufactured locally without any public funding involved.

Details also indicate that the agreement shall take effect on the date of signing and shall continue unless terminated until the expiry of the concession period. However, when contacted, the KCCA Executive Director, Ms Dorothy Kisaka, referred Daily Monitor to Mr Robert Kalumba, the KCCA media relations officer.

Mr Kalumba refuted claims of exclusive rights, noting that Metu Zhongtong Bus Company was only granted exclusivity on particular routes in and out of Kampala.

“The rest of the bus routes within the city are available to all bus companies so long as they manufacture buses locally as directed by government,” he said, noting that companies such as Kiira Motors, will have space to operate as soon as they show interest.

Other sources in government, who requested anonymity, noted that the exclusivity clause in the agreement was “foreign” as all discussion indicted that the Metu Zhongtong Bus Company would not be granted exclusive rights.

“Metu will be serving like any other taxi or bus company within and around Kampala. In the discussion in Nairobi with Metu and later at State House – there was no mention of exclusivity,” the source said.

However, Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka, who is the principal legal adviser of government, told Daily Monitor in a phone interview that this was not the first exclusive rights government has granted.

“As government we have a responsibility to ensure that these services are affordable and are accessible. As far as we are concerned we approved the contract and it is perfectly fine. And the exclusivity in itself for public services is not wrong because it is the duty of government to make sure that these services are properly provided,” he said.

Exclusive routes for Metu

Route

Southern Zone

Station approach - Namuwongo - Bukasa Road

Station approach - Gaba Road

Station approach - Makindye - Lukuli - Munyonyo

Station approach - Makindye - Salaama - Munyonyo

Station approach - Busabala Road

Station approach - Entebbe Road

Western Zone

Old Kampala - Kabusu - Bunamwaya - Mutundwe

Old Kampala- Nateete - Busega - Kyengera - Nsangi

Old Kampala - Bulenga - Buloba - Mityana

Old Kampala - Sentema

Old Kampala - Wakiso- Kakiri

Northern Zone

Pioneer Mall/City square - Nabweru Road

Pioneer Mall/City square - Bombo Road

Pioneer Mall/City square - TTula Road

Pioneer Mall/City square - Gayaza Road

Pioneer Mall/City square - Kisasi- Kyanja

Eastern Zone

City Square - Ntinda - Najeera - Buwate - Kira