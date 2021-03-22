Fuel marking lab uncertified 12 years after establishment

By Dorothy Nakaweesi More by this Author

The Auditor General has wondered why a laboratory that is mandated with monitoring the quality of fuel in Uganda has not attained international certification, 12 years after it was established.

In the report for the period ended June 2020, the Auditor General noted that the Fuel Marking and Quality Monitoring programme, implemented under the Ministry of Energy and Uganda National Bureau of Standards had established a laboratory to support quality monitoring in 2009 but it has not been certified due to non-compliance with international standards.

“The programmme established a laboratory for the operation of the Fuel Marking and Quality Monitoring programme in 2009, however, the laboratory is yet to be accredited due to non-compliance to international standards,” Auditor General John Muwanga, noted.

However, the report did not spell out the extent of non-compliance that has denied the laboratory an ISO certificate.

Fuel marking, a programme that seeks to promote quality and eliminate smuggling, is implemented by SICPA SA and SICPA Global Fluids Integrity SA, which supply an invisible chemical that is added to fuel products used on the local market.

According to a study by Dr David Soud with support from Dr Ian Ralby and Rohini Ralby, it was noted that whereas the global petroleum downstream sector continues to face criminality and smuggling, Uganda had, through the Fuel Marking and Quality Monitoring programme, achieved substantial success against adulteration, which has reduced from more than 29 per cent in 2008 to just 0.5 per cent in 2019.

However, in the absence of an internationally recognised laboratory system in Uganda, it puts a question mark on the quality of petroleum products that are supplied on the local market.

Uganda, according to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, imports an average of 2.19 million cubic metres of petroleum products with an annual growth of at 4.5 per cent. At least, according to data from Ministry of Energy, only 0.5 per cent of the 2.19 million cubic metres is not marked, translating to about 10,950 cubic metres.

The Auditor General also questioned why Ministry of Energy and Uganda National Bureau of Standards had not taken interest in monitoring the quality of liquefied petroleum gas products and lubricants, which exposes consumers to risks resulting from substandard products.

“I noted that the programme [Fuel Marking and Quality Monitoring] did not plan and budgeted for monitoring and enforcement of quality standards for LPG [liquefied petroleum gas] and lubricants sold to consumers,” the Auditor General wrote.

During the period the 2019/20 financial year, the Fuel Marking and Quality Monitoring programme earned Shs7.9b, representing a performance of 96.1 per cent.

However, the performance was below the targeted Shs8.2b.

Rev Frank Tukwasibwe, the Ministry of Energy commissioner Petroleum exploration development and production, at the weekend told Daily Monitor the process to certifying the laboratory to international standards was ongoing, noting it takes some time before it is achieved, noting that existing laboratory is fully certified by UNBS and meets local standards.

“There is an audit which is ongoing. I think it has been on for about two weeks now. That is one of the processes towards certification for ISO, but nationally, UNBS recognises the laboratory,” he said.

