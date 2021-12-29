Global developments pose risk to financial sector - BoU

Global developments indicate that the financial market sentiment remains fragile. PHOTO/FILE

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

  • Brent Crude oil averaged $79.9 per barrel (a 9.4% increase) in quarter ending November 2021 and is expected to decline in 2022 due to lower demand.

The Bank of Uganda has warned that higher global growth augurs well for Uganda as a source of external demand but this could be moderated by the slowdown in China, possibility of lockdowns and border closures on account of the omicron virus strain. 

