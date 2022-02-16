Prime

Govt fails to get firm promised land, writes off billions in taxes

Workers carry oil palm seedlings  from a nursery bed for planting in Bubanzi Village, Buvuma District, on  May 8, 2021 PHOTO BY DENIS SSEBWAMI

By  Dorothy Nakaweesi

What you need to know:

Government had promised to provide Oil Refinery Company with 26,500 hectares of land. However, the Auditor General noted a balance of 10,000 hectares have not been provided.

Government’s failure to provide land to Oil Refinery Company has resulted into large tax write offs and losses, according to the Auditor General.

