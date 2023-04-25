Govt, PSFU launch trade frontier fund 

Government, together with Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) have launched the Trade Frontier Fund to support generation of an additional $6b (about Shs22.4 trillion) in exports over the next five years.

The Fund, launched by President Museveni last week, seeks to support growth of exports by making available returnable resources to the private sector to support invoice factoring, working capital, recapitalisation, research and value addition, among others.

It mainly focuses on tourism and agriculture with special focus on coffee, diary, fruits and vegetables, among others.

The Fund was developed by the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development together with the Science, Technology, and Innovation Secretariat and PSFU.

Ms Sarah Kagingo, the PSFU vice chairperson, said the Fund will boost exports by addressing funding gaps, stabilise supply chains and stimulate access to market information.

“Several challenges face the private sector in terms of accessing export markets,” she said, noting that the Fund will help to transform the export trajectory.

Uganda’s balance of payment deficit has been widening with imports, which grew to $666.71m in 2022, almost doubling export earnings, which stood at $371.81m during the period.