Govt seeks to grow property tax collections in new cities

Government, under the Domestic Revenue Mobilisation for Development programme, is seeking to increase property tax collections in new cities from Shs6b ($1.7m) to Shs26b ($7.3m) by 2025.

In details contained in the Domestic Revenue Mobilisation for Development quarterly report authored by Usaid, which is one of the main funders of the programme, it was noted that there is need to support the improvement of property valuation processes and other activities in new cities to strengthen data collection in a bid to digitize revenue register databases.

This, the report notes, will be key in easing valuation processes, which, are currently costly and time consuming thus standing in the way of widening tax revenues from, especially property tax, and compliance.

“The targeted cities have a property tax revenue potential of Shs26b by 2025 up from Shs6b. Sustained support for the update of property valuation is therefore critical for sustainable service delivery,” the report says, noting that the project, which targets at least 10 cities, has so far been rolled out in five cities, among which include Arua, Hoima, Mbarara, Mbale and Soroti.

Mr Ramathan Ggoobi, the Ministry of Finance permanent secretary at the weekend told Monitor that government had put in place a number of measures, among which include Domestic Revenue Mobilisation for Development programme, to increase the tax to gross domestic product ratio by 0.5 percent annually in the next five years.

“Over the medium term we are looking at tax-to-GDP ratio of 16 percent. But our potential is between 18 and 20 percent of GDP. So, our target is to raise 0.5 percent per year for the next five years. We want to increase domestic revenue collection by 0.5 percent of GDP per year,” he said.

Uganda’s tax to GDP ratio remains low, stagnating at under 12 percent over the years.

Over the years, a large portion of Uganda’s tax revenues have been mobilised in parts of Kampala and the central region with very little coming from other parts of the country. However, there are efforts to spread tax mobilisation to other parts of the country.

Tax compliance has largely been affected by low public confidence levels.

Therefore actives under the Domestic Revenue Mobilisation for Development programme are advocating for greater tax compliance, especially on property tax, stressing fairness, equityand accountability.

Already, sensitization activities have been conducted in particularly Mbarara by Ripplenami Uganda with funding from Usaid.

Mr Richard Mugisha, the Mbarara City deputy city clerk, said at weekend that the sensitisation had diffused resistance against valuation teams, which had been widely reported in a number of areas across the district.

“People are now eager to check the property valuation rates unlike before,” he said

After the whole evaluation exercise, Mr Mugisha said, at least Shs5b will be raised from local revenue since buildings that had not been paying property tax, had been captured.

A series of sensitisation campaigns under Ripplenami have also been planned in Gulu, Hoima and Fort-Portal, in which, local government and political leaders will be educated about tax compliance, with focus on fairness, equity and accountability.

According to Uganda Revenue Authority a number of Ugandans do not pay taxes.

There are at least 2.4 million taxpayers on the URA tax registers yet records indicate there are more than seven million Ugandans engaged in income generating activities.

Activities

Activities under Domestic Revenue Mobilisation for Development will focus on maximising tax collections from local real estate, given that property tax is a priority area for tax revenue collection in urban setups.

The project will include compilation and digitisation of revenue registers, a critical success factor that will lead to overall improvement in revenue administration and increasing revenue volumes.

A number of activities, among which include collection of taxpayer data, digitising revenue registers, and training of staff in operation of database systems, are ongoing.