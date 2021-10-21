Govt to conduct budget review, releases Shs5.8 trillion 

By MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH More by this Author

Government has said it will conduct a budget review that will result into shifting funds to priority sectors of the economy.

While releasing about Shs5.8 trillion for the second quarter of the 2021/22 financial year, Mr Ramathan Ggoobi, the Ministry of Finance permanent secretary and secretary to the Treasury, said the release for the 2021/22 second quarter had prioritised health and social protection, agriculture and industry, governance, Uganda Revenue Authority, Judiciary and Legislation.

For instance, he said, out of the total release, Shs294.69b will go to health institutions and social protection, with Shs120.73b going to National Medical Stores to procure essential medicines while Shs42.45b will go to support ministries of Health, Gender, Labour and Social Development.

About Shs32.73b was released to support activities under SAGE while Shs34.8b will go to referral hospitals.

Under infrastructure, key releases were made to Uganda National Roads Authority (Shs303b) while Ministry of Energy received Shs68.81b.

About Shs43b will, during the period, be used to support activities of Ministry of Works whiles Shs170b will go to Ministry of Water and Environment to cater for accumulated certificates.

Advertisement

Mr Ggoobi said government had put a lot of attention on health to ensure that the Ministry of Health procures vaccines to vaccinate a large percentage of the population as government prepares to fully reopen the economy.

“Vaccination of the population is the way to go. I am vaccinated and I am normal without any side effects,” he said, noting the economy has in the last two years not operated at full capacity with sectors such as education, which are some of the biggest, remaining closed for longer period.

Mr Ggoobi also noted that government would prioritise automation and digitisation of operations to improve efficiency, which continues to affect development programmes and budget performance.

“Automation and digitisation of government operations is going to be prioritised in procurement, education and health care. There are a lot of inefficiencies in government,” he said.

[email protected]