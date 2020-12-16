Govt to intensify use of cooking gas in homes

The Ministry of Energy has said it will intensify a campaign in which it seeks to reduce the use of charcoal with Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

LPG is a flammable mixture of hydrocarbon gases, which is used as fuel in cooking.

Speaking during a press briefing, Mr Robert Kasande, Ministry of Energy permanent secretary, it was still puzzling why Ugandans continue to use charcoal yet cooking gas is cheaper.

Using charcoal, he said, has serious health problems yet a number of Ugandans continue to use it. “LPG is safe and cheaper than charcoal,” he said, noting a sack of charcoal costs about Shs120,000 compared to Shs90,000 for a 13 kilogramme cylinder of cooking gas.

Government in June scrapped Value Added Tax (VAT) on LPG, which in effect made it cheaper.

For instance, a 13 kilogramme cylinder had before scrapping to VAT been going for an average of Shs120,000.

However, this has since dropped to a market average of Shs90,000.

Mr Kasande said government is also seeking ways through which local companies can start manufacturing gas cylinders to reduce the cost incurred on imports.

According to a survey conducted by government, Mr Kasande said, more than 90 trucks of charcoal enter Kampala on a daily basis.

This, he said, presents serious challenges to Uganda’s forest cover, which is being depleted at a very fast rate.

Meanwhile during the same briefing, State Minister for Energy Simon D’ Ujang, said government will set up a nuclear power plant by 2030.

