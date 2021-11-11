Prime

Ham case put syndicated lending at risk, UBA wants law reviewed

DTB had threatened to sell a number of properties under Ham Enterprises over fail to effectively service a $8.3m credit facility. Photo |  File 

By  Dorothy Nakaweesi

What you need to know:

  • The revelation is contained in proposed banking reforms authored by UBA with support from Financial Sector Deepening Uganda and UK Aid. 

A ruling in favour of Ham Enterprises against Diamond Trust Bank last year exposed gaps in laws governing syndicate lending, according to Uganda Bankers Association (UBA). 

