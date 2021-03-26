Help govt regulate construction, Judge tells architects

By Stephen Otage More by this Author

The newly inaugurated Architects Registration Board must help government to design laws and bylaws to supervise, regulate and control the construction industry in Uganda, according to Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera.

While swearing in the new board in Kampala, Justice Buteera, said with new cities approved, the public must know that new residential and commercial buildings under construction are planned.

“Your appointment comes at the time when seven cities have been approved. Buildings have collapsed. You should work fast so that the public knows that what is going on is planned and supervised construction,” he said, noting the Architects Registration Act, mandates the board to regulate architects in the country, improve standards in the sector, make bylaws and laws regulating the industry.

Housing State Minister Chris Baryomunsi, said during the inauguration that government had established the board to regulate and maintain architectural standards as well as ensuring registration of all professional architects.

The building and construction industry has in the last few years suffered as the number of quark architects superintend over construction of unplanned buildings, many of which has collapsed leading to death on Ugandans.

Mr Baryomunsi said that with the new cities have created a deficit of 2.1 million houses, which creates a lot of work for architects and engineers to play a critical role in closing the gap in the housing sector.

“We need to work hand in hand. There is a problem of buildings collapsing. It is the architects who make the plan meaning there should be proper coordination between the architect and engineer,” he said.

The board will be chaired by Mr Robert Henry Kigundu.

Other members include Ms Miriam Lawino Sembatya, the vice chairperson, Ms Jacinta Kabarungi Bishanga, Mr Stephen Sendi Kajomba, Ms Veronah Mbabazi and Mr Abdul Wahab Nyanzi.

