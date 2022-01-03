Hits and misses in tax

A tax officer reviews a tax payer’s documents in Kampala. Photo | Rachel Mabala 

By  Ismail Musa Ladu

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has complicated the situation for the taxman. Revenue from accommodation and food service activities declined by 37 per cent, education sector by 10 per cent, Arts entertainment and recreation by 31 per cent.

With half year revenue collection calendar already elapsed, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) is still behind the domestic revenue collection target of slightly more than Shs22 trillion. And there is no guarantee that the tax body will hit its revenue collection target by the end of this financial year in June.

