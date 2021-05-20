Hoteliers push for tax holidays over Covid-19

By Joseph Kiggundu More by this Author

Since the easing of the lockdown, some parts of the vulnerable economy were opened to resume business by the President.

However for hoteliers, the ‘new normal’ is biting hard as they enforce the Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) from the Ministry of Health such as social distancing.

Clients who had booked for weddings and events for more than 100 people are now asking for reimbursements because things have to be scientific.

It’s against this backgrounds that a section of hoteliers have asked government to consider them for tax holiday to cushion them from the adverse effects of covid-19 pandemic which has so far infected 43,223 Ugandans and killed 350 since March last year when the outbreak was confirmed in the country.

Speaking to journalists at Namanve Industrial Park while touring the Kampala Nile Resort Hotel, Tinu Mhajan, the chief executive officer, MADA Group of Hotels said he invested about US$10 million and he is currently employing 200-500 Ugandans whose jobs he needs to protect even as the virus effects continue to bite the industry.

“The hotel has the capacity to shelter about 400 -500 people when operating at full capacity but right now we don’t operate at our full capacity because we are observing Covid-19 guidelines and if we continue operating at half capacity, we may cut off our workers given that the costs of running the business are high. However, to avoid laying of some workers we ask the government to cosndier giving us tax holiday,” he said.

“2020 and 2021 have not been good years for us (investors) but at least we have tried our best not to lay off our workers. We know the situation here and we pledge to continue creating more jobs for Ugandans because we supplement government in the fight to bridge the unemployment gap, “he said.

The Jinja Nile Resort Food and Brevilage Manager, Mr Krishna Aryal also said he was concerned about the reduced number of clients visiting hotels.

He said it is necessary to have some incentives to help them push for more years in business.

“We would get some good money from tourists who used to visit Uganda in big numbers but since Covid started, everything changed and that’s the reason why we request President Museveni to offer us some of these incentives so that we create more jobs for Ugandans as well as continue operating," he said.

The MADA Group of Hotels currently comprises 13 properties; eight in Kenya, three in Tanzania and two in Uganda. Another property is under construction in Zanzibar.

Recently president Museveni launched four projects worth US$40 million dollars in Namave Industrial Park which he said will create about 1,000 more jobs for Ugandans and promised to look into their request for tax holidays.

