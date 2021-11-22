Prime

Hotels fail to access Shs61.8b Covid-19 stimulus cash

Hotel owners, under Uganda Hotel Owners Association have said they have failed to access the Shs61.8b grant from the European Union and government that seeks to help them recover from the impact of Covid-19.

By  STEPHEN OTAGE

What you need to know:

  • In June, the European Union and UDB signed a memorandum of understanding in which Shs61.8b was put aside to help in recovery of both the hotel and tourism sectors. Under the arrangement, Shs40b would be sourced from UDB while €6m (Shs24.2b)  would come from the European Union. 

Hotel owners, under Uganda Hotel Owners Association have said they have failed to access the Shs61.8b grant from the European Union and government  that seeks to help them recover from the impact of Covid-19.
Speaking in an interview in Kampala at the weekend, Ms Susan Muhwezi, the Uganda Hotel Owners Association president, said most hotels have failed to access the stimulus package from Uganda Development Bank (UDB) due to existing loans taken out before Covid-19. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.