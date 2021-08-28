How compliments from workmates inspired her to start perfume business

By Amos Ngwomoya More by this Author

When Hellen Asinja got her first job after graduating in 2018, she really wanted to build a career and practice what she studied.

Like any other person working in a corporate company, the procurement graduate paid so much attention not only to how she presented herself but also what she wore to work.

She often wore a Gucci bloom fragrance which accentuated her corporate look and the pleasurable scent elicited generous compliments from her workmates every time she showed up.

The compliments forced Asinja to get samples of the perfume from her supplier on credit, which she, in turn, took to her colleagues at office.

They bought all of them.

As the demand for the perfumes increased, she saw a business vacuum to fill. She used the little profits she had got off the first sales and started supplying more fragrances to her workmates who later started recommending them to other people.

“I love perfumes so much especially those with floral scents and when my former workmates complimented me for smelling nice and ordered for some, I saw this as an open opportunity to make money,” she says.

Covid-19 blues

However Ms Asinja’s luck run out when she was laid off by her organisation during the first lockdown due to the uncertainty ushered in by Covid-19.

The new normal threw her on streets where she joined hundreds of other graduates in search for a new job but with little success.

To surmount the biting unemployment coupled with the pandemic, the youthful business enthusiast used her savings (Shs200,000) to fully concentrate on the perfume business under the brand name, Nel fumes.

With the growing competition, Asinja’s first task was to expand her clientele and also choose which type of perfumes to deal in.

One of the ways she used to market this business was through WhatsApp status updates and it worked magic for her because most of her friends started placing their orders.

Luckily for her, some clients would recommend her products to their friends and her clientele significantly expanded.

For instance, she now has clients from upcountry who just make orders by call or WhatsApp and deliveries are made the next day.

She only does free deliveries to those within the city but clients who are outside the city and upcountry foot delivery fees for their products.

“I settled for oil perfumes because they have a high concentration and can stay longer on the skin. I also wanted to deal in something that is affordable to even the lowest earner. Prices range from as low as Shs15000 to Shs180, 000 depending on the size of the bottle unlike designer perfume sprays which are quite pricey,” she says.

Oil perfumes, she says, are mixed and repackaged while designer perfume sprays come when they are packaged.

Breakthrough

Though she had earlier thought of building a professional career, the promising returns from the perfume business have significantly changed her mindset about white collar jobs and she does not regret the path she chose.

She epitomises a crop of resilient and dedicated young entrepreneurs who have since ditched formal employment to pursue business dreams.

Honesty, trust and consistency are some of the key weapons which Ms Asinja says has kept her business growing.

She says that once you sell an authentic product you win the trust of your clients who later recommend it for other people.

“Once you sell authentic products customers will easily buy what you introduce. Selling long lasting perfumes helps me keep clients and when I post a new product on my WhatsApp status they instantly get in touch and actually some of them pay before receiving the product. My clients’ satisfaction motivates me and I purpose to make sure that the products I give them are of high quality,” she says.

But she spends some good money on internet bundles for her to keep in touch with her clients. She spends Shs50, 000 on monthly internet bundles and Shs10, 000 on monthly voice bundles.

Apparently her clientele base has now grown to 680 clients and she keeps records of all them.

She receives between 10 and 15 orders per day.

Some of the perfumes she sells include Winter wonders, Black Orchid, Eternity Woman, Hugo Boss, Lascoste White, Vines, Olympea, Creed Aventus, Invictus, Club de nuit Intense, and Magnetism Escada among others.

However, she says her male clients mostly order for Invictus and Black Orchid while ladies gor Winter Wonders and Olympea.

Asinja, who is not yet not comfortable revealing her returns, boasts that she has made some good money and that her business has since picked up one and a half years after she started.

She prides in getting a big WhatsApp business platform, more followers on her social media platforms, winning her clients’ trust, meeting prominent people who order for her products, and acquiring entrepreneurial skills. She’s able to pay her bills and save.

But like any other business, she too faces challenges. She says some clients who stay outside the city do not want to pay delivery fees yet it’s not much.

She also says that most people do not know much about perfumes hence it takes some time to interest them in her products.

Some of her clients also tend to go offline even after ordering for a product and it becomes tedious for the delivery agent to locate them.

The recent lockdown was her biggest challenge because sales drastically reduced as most people were struggling to put food on the table. Nonetheless, she is trying to keep the business afloat through vigorous marketing.

“Online trade is so amazing because you can start with little money and always get products from the supplier and pay them later. But it requires a high level of trust and marketing. You can then use your commission as capital and become independent. I encourage the youths to embrace it because it doesn’t require rent,” she advises.

She looks up to Ms Bettinah Tianah of NTV’s Style Project show whom she says has a big social media following and also sells Shea butter products to clients from across the globe.

One of her future plans is to open up a store as a main centre and also open branches of Nel fumes across the country so as to save her clients from incurring delivery costs.

She’s looking at improving her business for now and doesn’t think of looking for a white collar job because she now has a big client base and has acquired business skills.



Two cents

She challenges graduates not to focus so much on being employed but rather find things which they are passionate about, get some little money and start right away.

“One must also understand the business etiquette and treat clients with utmost respect. Trust and honesty are key values for one to have if they are to succeed in any business. Love what you do and never give up no matter what and always strive to become your own boss,” she advises.

However, she emphasises the need to do research about the type of business which one wants to pursue before they invest in money so that they can know how to go about it.





How do I start my own perfume business?

I was surprised when I learnt about how huge the perfume market is. Then I started counting the number of bottles of perfume I have used in this year alone.

By the time I added the number to that of my wife, I also made an estimate of how many bottles of perfumes other people in our family must have used this year, the number is staggering.

Everybody wants to smell nice. And one of the ways of achieving that is through the use of perfumes. It is agreed that not everybody uses perfumes but by the time you consider the number of times an average user of perfume applies it in a day, this will surely compensate for the number of non-users.

The more the numbers of times people apply perfumes in a day, the quicker the perfumes get exhausted. Hence there will always be need to order for new perfumes.

Except if you do not use perfume, if you do, you will keep buying new one when the one you are using gets finished.

This is just to paint the picture of how big the perfume market can be so that you can see that it may be a good business idea to start a perfume business. So, how can you start a perfume business?

This article may not teach you how to mix your perfume recipes in order to produce perfumes with good fragrance. It will provide a general guide on how to start and grow your perfume business.

Decide on your business model

There are many ways by which you can start a perfume business. You can start a perfume business by producing your own perfume brand.



This means that you need to come up with your own perfume recipes and blend them to produce fragrance that people will like. If you are finding it difficult to come up with good fragrance, you can look at the recipes of any perfume you like and try to come up with your own unique mix.

Any change in the mix of perfume recipes will produce a different fragrance.

However, if producing your own perfume is your desire, I will suggest that you learn the business properly. No matter the level of flair you have for fragrance, you still need to learn the rudiments of business.

Another way by which you can start your own perfume business is to buy a franchise. There are many perfume manufacturers that offer franchise to people that want to start their own perfume business. With franchise, you don’t need to start contemplating on how to blend your perfume recipes. But buying a franchise can be expensive at times.

If you don’t have funds to buy a franchise or you are an individual that values uniqueness, franchise may not be a good option for you.

The third way by which you can start a perfume business is to start buying and selling finished fragrance products.

This will afford you the opportunity of selling different brands of perfumes at the same time. This will also allow you to provide your customers with different varieties instead of just one brand of fragrance.

Choose a location

If you want to achieve success in your fragrance business, then you need to select a good location for the business. A good location can be a market place or a storefront located in a busy environment. The important thing is that your business has to be located in a place where it can easily attract customers. If your business is located in a hidden place, it does not matter the amount of money you spend on marketing, you may not enjoy much customer patronage. Good locations may be somehow expensive. Notwithstanding, if you can pay the price, you will surely enjoy the benefits. However, it will not make economic sense to spend all your money on renting a place while you have nothing or little left to properly start the perfume business.

Marketing

Marketing will play a vital role in the success of any perfume business. People need to know about your business before they can start patronising you.

Your marketing efforts begin with the word of mouth. Let your friends, colleagues and relations know that you have started a perfume business.

Your marketing will be more effective if you go with samples of your fragrance so that they can sample the fragrance. If you are producing your own unique perfumes, good branding of the product is very key.

The choice, design and size of the container whether bottle or can, contributes to the attractiveness of the fragrance.

People don’t only buy the content; many people will also be attracted by the type of package you give to the perfume. If you are starting your perfume business by producing your own brand, you may need to reach out to retailers and supermarkets.

Do not forget to make use of social media to reach people. A simple website with images of your perfumes will surely advertise your products for you.

Above all, the quality of your perfumes and the consistency of the quality will help you keep your customers.

If they are satisfied with your perfumes, they will surely help you advertise it to other people. Just a simple remark; “You smell nice” from friends or admirers can help you advertise your products. Therefore, it is very important that you sell perfumes with nice fragrance.

