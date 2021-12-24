Prime

How govt plans to finance Shs43t budget

Junior Finance Minister (General Duties) Henry Musasizi  addresses Parliament yesterday. Photo/ David Lubowa

By  Elizabeth Kamurungi

What you need to know:

  • About Shs23 trillion of the budget is projected to be raised from tax sources.

The government is projecting an increase in tax collection to finance more than half of the Shs43 trillion budget for the Financial Year 2022/2023.
According to the National Budget Framework Paper tabled in Parliament by the State Minister of Finance in-charge of General Duties, Mr Henry Musasizi, on Wednesday, the government projects to raise Shs25.5 trillion as domestic revenues. 
Of this, Shs23.75 trillion is projected to be raised from tax sources up from Shs20.131 trillion in the current financial year.

